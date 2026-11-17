Israeli Settler Runs Down 8 Palestinians Near Bethlehem
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Monday called for accountability after an Israeli settler reportedly drove into eight Palestinians in the town of Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.
Local sources told Anadolu that the driver hit three young men, then turned around and struck five more people who had rushed over to help the wounded.
Video from the scene shows the victims on the ground. Israeli troops reached the site before the injured were taken to hospitals.
The ministry branded the incident a “terrorist attack” and placed responsibility on the Israeli government.
In a statement, the ministry accused Israeli authorities of shielding and backing settlers as attacks on Palestinians intensify. It called on the international community to hold the perpetrators to account, as well as anyone who incites such attacks or protects the attackers from punishment.
The West Bank has seen a surge in Israeli army raids and settler violence, including killings, arrests, home demolitions, land leveling and seizures, as Israeli settlements continue to expand.
Local sources told Anadolu that the driver hit three young men, then turned around and struck five more people who had rushed over to help the wounded.
Video from the scene shows the victims on the ground. Israeli troops reached the site before the injured were taken to hospitals.
The ministry branded the incident a “terrorist attack” and placed responsibility on the Israeli government.
In a statement, the ministry accused Israeli authorities of shielding and backing settlers as attacks on Palestinians intensify. It called on the international community to hold the perpetrators to account, as well as anyone who incites such attacks or protects the attackers from punishment.
The West Bank has seen a surge in Israeli army raids and settler violence, including killings, arrests, home demolitions, land leveling and seizures, as Israeli settlements continue to expand.
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