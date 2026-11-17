Guterres Sees Major Global Gains in US-Russia-China Nuclear Disarmament
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that securing a commitment from the United States, Russia and China to pursue "meaningful denuclearization" would represent a major accomplishment for the international community, ahead of an anticipated meeting between the three countries' presidents later this week.
Speaking to reporters in Manila on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Guterres stressed the potential significance of such an agreement, saying that if the three leaders "really commit themselves to a meaningful denuclearization, it would be a greater achievement for the world."
He emphasized that lasting global security could only be achieved once nuclear weapons are eliminated worldwide.
The UN chief expressed the organization's readiness to support any initiative aimed at nuclear disarmament and help advance its implementation. However, he warned that the prospect of such progress "not yet guaranteed."
Turning to tensions between Washington and Tehran, Guterres called for a serious diplomatic effort involving Iran and the United States to move beyond the existing situation of "neither peace nor war."
He warned that the continued uncertainty is taking a heavy toll on the global economy, contributing to elevated fuel costs and making fertilizer supplies increasingly difficult to obtain.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to hold talks in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, alongside meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).
Speaking to reporters in Manila on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Guterres stressed the potential significance of such an agreement, saying that if the three leaders "really commit themselves to a meaningful denuclearization, it would be a greater achievement for the world."
He emphasized that lasting global security could only be achieved once nuclear weapons are eliminated worldwide.
The UN chief expressed the organization's readiness to support any initiative aimed at nuclear disarmament and help advance its implementation. However, he warned that the prospect of such progress "not yet guaranteed."
Turning to tensions between Washington and Tehran, Guterres called for a serious diplomatic effort involving Iran and the United States to move beyond the existing situation of "neither peace nor war."
He warned that the continued uncertainty is taking a heavy toll on the global economy, contributing to elevated fuel costs and making fertilizer supplies increasingly difficult to obtain.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to hold talks in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, alongside meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).
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