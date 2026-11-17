Guterres Urges Safe Rohingya Return at ASEAN-UN Summit
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged efforts to ensure accountability for "grave violations" committed against the Rohingya population and establish the necessary conditions for their "safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return," nearly ten years after they were forcibly displaced. He made the remarks Monday during the 16th ASEAN-UN Summit.
Addressing the gathering, Guterres outlined mounting global challenges, warning that the international community is facing "strong headwinds, raging conflicts, unchecked climate change, soaring humanitarian needs, a cost-of-living crisis, and rising tariffs and energy costs."
He drew attention to the broader consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war, particularly developments in the Black Sea, alongside escalating challenges across the Middle East, including disruptions affecting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.
The UN chief reiterated the organization's "unconditional commitment" to protecting navigation rights and freedoms under all circumstances.
"Our increasingly multipolar world requires a multilateral system that effectively supports and represents rising economic and political powers like yours," he said, emphasizing the need to strengthen international financial institutions so developing economies can better withstand recurring economic disruptions.
Guterres also advocated changes to the UN Security Council and global financial institutions, greater assistance for countries exposed to climate-related threats, stronger disaster preparedness and a fair transition toward renewable energy.
He stressed that achieving peace remains essential across multiple conflict zones, including Gaza, Yemen and other parts of the Middle East, as well as Ukraine, Sudan and beyond.
Meanwhile, Guterres praised ASEAN's diplomatic initiatives, highlighting developments in discussions over a code of conduct for the South China Sea and the bloc's contribution to maintaining the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand.
Addressing the gathering, Guterres outlined mounting global challenges, warning that the international community is facing "strong headwinds, raging conflicts, unchecked climate change, soaring humanitarian needs, a cost-of-living crisis, and rising tariffs and energy costs."
He drew attention to the broader consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war, particularly developments in the Black Sea, alongside escalating challenges across the Middle East, including disruptions affecting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.
The UN chief reiterated the organization's "unconditional commitment" to protecting navigation rights and freedoms under all circumstances.
"Our increasingly multipolar world requires a multilateral system that effectively supports and represents rising economic and political powers like yours," he said, emphasizing the need to strengthen international financial institutions so developing economies can better withstand recurring economic disruptions.
Guterres also advocated changes to the UN Security Council and global financial institutions, greater assistance for countries exposed to climate-related threats, stronger disaster preparedness and a fair transition toward renewable energy.
He stressed that achieving peace remains essential across multiple conflict zones, including Gaza, Yemen and other parts of the Middle East, as well as Ukraine, Sudan and beyond.
Meanwhile, Guterres praised ASEAN's diplomatic initiatives, highlighting developments in discussions over a code of conduct for the South China Sea and the bloc's contribution to maintaining the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment