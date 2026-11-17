Armed Boat Approaches Oil Tanker Off Yemen’s Socotra Island
(MENAFN) A group of four armed individuals aboard a small boat approached an oil tanker approximately 430 nautical miles east of Yemen’s Socotra Island, according to a British maritime security agency on Monday.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported receiving information from the vessel’s captain about a suspected support ship, accompanied by a smaller craft known as a skiff, nearing the tanker at coordinates 12°02′N, 61°47′E.
“Four armed persons were sighted onboard the skiff, with a ladder also visible,” UKMTO said.
The agency provided no details on whether the individuals tried to climb aboard the tanker or if the encounter resulted in any direct confrontation.
UKMTO advised ships navigating through the surrounding waters to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures and notify authorities of any suspicious movements as investigations into the incident continue.
Further details regarding the tanker, including its name, registration flag, cargo, destination and current condition, were not immediately disclosed.
The encounter adds to growing security concerns about piracy and armed incidents targeting commercial shipping across the Gulf of Aden and the western Indian Ocean.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported receiving information from the vessel’s captain about a suspected support ship, accompanied by a smaller craft known as a skiff, nearing the tanker at coordinates 12°02′N, 61°47′E.
“Four armed persons were sighted onboard the skiff, with a ladder also visible,” UKMTO said.
The agency provided no details on whether the individuals tried to climb aboard the tanker or if the encounter resulted in any direct confrontation.
UKMTO advised ships navigating through the surrounding waters to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures and notify authorities of any suspicious movements as investigations into the incident continue.
Further details regarding the tanker, including its name, registration flag, cargo, destination and current condition, were not immediately disclosed.
The encounter adds to growing security concerns about piracy and armed incidents targeting commercial shipping across the Gulf of Aden and the western Indian Ocean.
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