Paraguay Jails Ex-President Pena in Military Prison Over Bank Collapse
(MENAFN) A Paraguayan judge on Monday ordered former President Santiago Pena moved out of a suite equipped with a private gym at the Presidential Escort Regiment and into the Vinas Cue military prison in the capital, Asuncion, the Paraguayan newspaper ABC Color reported.
Judge Osmar Legal issued the order to enforce the pretrial detention measure imposed on Pena, and directed authorities to carry out the transfer immediately. The ruling followed reports that Pena had received preferential treatment at the military base where he was first held. His quarters reportedly included further comforts unavailable to ordinary detainees, according to ABC Color.
The detention is part of a broader political and financial crisis tied to the collapse of the digital lender Ueno Bank. The Paraguayan Senate impeached Pena and removed him from office on Nov. 6 over accusations of poor performance in his duties. Vice President Pedro Alliana then assumed the presidency.
Local media reports say Pena faces charges including breach of trust, criminal association and misuse of public funds. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Prosecutors are examining whether political influence was used to steer public money to Ueno Bank, and whether officials profited from their ties to the lender. The Ueno Bank case has raised questions about possible financial wrongdoing and links between the bank and public officials.
The affair has heightened political tensions in Paraguay. Opposition figures are demanding that those involved be held accountable and calling for greater transparency in the handling of public funds.
Pena will stay in detention at Vinas Cue while the investigation continues. Authorities have not said when the next steps in the case will take place.
Judge Osmar Legal issued the order to enforce the pretrial detention measure imposed on Pena, and directed authorities to carry out the transfer immediately. The ruling followed reports that Pena had received preferential treatment at the military base where he was first held. His quarters reportedly included further comforts unavailable to ordinary detainees, according to ABC Color.
The detention is part of a broader political and financial crisis tied to the collapse of the digital lender Ueno Bank. The Paraguayan Senate impeached Pena and removed him from office on Nov. 6 over accusations of poor performance in his duties. Vice President Pedro Alliana then assumed the presidency.
Local media reports say Pena faces charges including breach of trust, criminal association and misuse of public funds. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Prosecutors are examining whether political influence was used to steer public money to Ueno Bank, and whether officials profited from their ties to the lender. The Ueno Bank case has raised questions about possible financial wrongdoing and links between the bank and public officials.
The affair has heightened political tensions in Paraguay. Opposition figures are demanding that those involved be held accountable and calling for greater transparency in the handling of public funds.
Pena will stay in detention at Vinas Cue while the investigation continues. Authorities have not said when the next steps in the case will take place.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment