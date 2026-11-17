Poll Finds 35 Percent of Trump’s 2024 Voters Skipped Midterms
(MENAFN) Millions of voters who backed Donald Trump two years ago simply stayed home on Nov. 3, and that absence, more than any defection, drove the Democratic gains in this year’s midterm elections, according to new polling data.
A report released Monday by pollster J.L. Partners found that 35% of Trump’s 2024 voters did not cast ballots in the midterms, versus 22% of those who supported Democratic nominee and then-Vice President Kamala Harris. The report, titled “Sitting Out the Surf: How Turnout, Not Swing, Built the Blue Wave,” concluded that the Republican majority was undone at the ballot box before any voters changed sides.
The drop-off was steepest among key parts of the Trump coalition. Among his 2024 supporters, 46% of those without a college degree, 44% of those over 65 and 39% of rural voters did not vote in 2026.
J.L. Partners based its findings on a 1,000-person election-day poll and more than 30,000 interviews conducted during the campaign. The firm estimates that about 70% of the Democratic surge came from turnout rather than voters switching parties.
In numbers, the electorate moved 15 points toward Democrats, from a 2-point Republican advantage in 2024 to a 13-point Democratic advantage in 2026. Turnout accounted for 10 of those points, and voters changing sides accounted for the remaining five. Fewer than one in 10 Trump voters, or 8%, switched to Democratic candidates.
Voters who strongly disapproved of Trump went Democratic by a 90-percentage-point margin. Nearly half of Democratic voters (48%) said they cast their ballots against Trump rather than in support of the party’s platform. Among those who switched, 50% said they still view the Republican Party favorably.
Economic concerns dominated the vote. One-third of 2026 voters (33%) named the cost of living or the economy as their top issue, and no other issue drew more than 9%.
“Even without a single voter switching, the GOP would have lost the Senate and House,” said James Johnson, founding director of J.L. Partners.
A report released Monday by pollster J.L. Partners found that 35% of Trump’s 2024 voters did not cast ballots in the midterms, versus 22% of those who supported Democratic nominee and then-Vice President Kamala Harris. The report, titled “Sitting Out the Surf: How Turnout, Not Swing, Built the Blue Wave,” concluded that the Republican majority was undone at the ballot box before any voters changed sides.
The drop-off was steepest among key parts of the Trump coalition. Among his 2024 supporters, 46% of those without a college degree, 44% of those over 65 and 39% of rural voters did not vote in 2026.
J.L. Partners based its findings on a 1,000-person election-day poll and more than 30,000 interviews conducted during the campaign. The firm estimates that about 70% of the Democratic surge came from turnout rather than voters switching parties.
In numbers, the electorate moved 15 points toward Democrats, from a 2-point Republican advantage in 2024 to a 13-point Democratic advantage in 2026. Turnout accounted for 10 of those points, and voters changing sides accounted for the remaining five. Fewer than one in 10 Trump voters, or 8%, switched to Democratic candidates.
Voters who strongly disapproved of Trump went Democratic by a 90-percentage-point margin. Nearly half of Democratic voters (48%) said they cast their ballots against Trump rather than in support of the party’s platform. Among those who switched, 50% said they still view the Republican Party favorably.
Economic concerns dominated the vote. One-third of 2026 voters (33%) named the cost of living or the economy as their top issue, and no other issue drew more than 9%.
“Even without a single voter switching, the GOP would have lost the Senate and House,” said James Johnson, founding director of J.L. Partners.
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