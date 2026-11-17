Iraq Orders Troops Into Oil-Smuggling Hub as 25 Tankers Exposed
(MENAFN) A parliamentary inquiry has uncovered what a committee member called a large-scale oil smuggling network in Jurf al-Sakhar, a town in central Iraq, after reviewing documents, photographs and drone footage, the member said Monday.
Ali Anhair, a member of the investigating committee, told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that investigators’ reports and thermal imaging pointed to roughly 25 tanker trucks, each able to haul 36,000 liters, being used in the operations. He called the findings “shocking” and urged authorities to act decisively to end the smuggling in the area. Jurf al-Sakhar sits in Babil province and is controlled by the armed group Kataib Hezbollah.
The committee will deliver its final report once it has questioned the relevant ministers, Anhair said.
The disclosure came hours after government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi announced that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had ordered troops into Jurf al-Sakhar and set a deadline for Kataib Hezbollah to withdraw. Al-Aboudi did not reveal the deadline or say when troops would move in.
A separate government investigation inspected six sites Friday, al-Aboudi said, and found signs that pipelines had been tampered with and that attempts had been made to hide it. Inspectors also located two refineries, a tanker truck and storage tanks.
Kataib Hezbollah rejected the allegations Sunday. The group said investigators had found no pipeline tampering and that the facilities supplied fuel for military vehicles.
Zaidi opened the government investigation on Nov. 11. After reviewing its findings Saturday, he dismissed nine security and administrative officials, among them Babil’s police chief and the provincial commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces.
Ali Anhair, a member of the investigating committee, told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that investigators’ reports and thermal imaging pointed to roughly 25 tanker trucks, each able to haul 36,000 liters, being used in the operations. He called the findings “shocking” and urged authorities to act decisively to end the smuggling in the area. Jurf al-Sakhar sits in Babil province and is controlled by the armed group Kataib Hezbollah.
The committee will deliver its final report once it has questioned the relevant ministers, Anhair said.
The disclosure came hours after government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi announced that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had ordered troops into Jurf al-Sakhar and set a deadline for Kataib Hezbollah to withdraw. Al-Aboudi did not reveal the deadline or say when troops would move in.
A separate government investigation inspected six sites Friday, al-Aboudi said, and found signs that pipelines had been tampered with and that attempts had been made to hide it. Inspectors also located two refineries, a tanker truck and storage tanks.
Kataib Hezbollah rejected the allegations Sunday. The group said investigators had found no pipeline tampering and that the facilities supplied fuel for military vehicles.
Zaidi opened the government investigation on Nov. 11. After reviewing its findings Saturday, he dismissed nine security and administrative officials, among them Babil’s police chief and the provincial commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces.
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