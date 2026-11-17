U.S. Senate GOP Proposes USD1.1T Defense Bill for Fiscal 2027
(MENAFN) US Senate Republicans on Monday released a defense appropriations bill worth nearly $1.1 trillion for fiscal year 2027, calling for sweeping investments in military capabilities, weapons production, shipbuilding and advanced defense technologies.
The measure directs tens of billions of dollars to programs that originally fell under the Pentagon’s $350 billion reconciliation funding request, a sign of Republican determination to bolster American military strength as global security threats mount.
The Senate Committee on Appropriations also published the text of five fiscal 2027 spending bills, covering defense, foreign operations, financial services, labor and education, and transportation and housing.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, framed the legislation as a long-term investment strategy to preserve US military superiority.
“This bill is a roadmap to sustainably and responsibly delivering generational investments in the national defense,” McConnell said.
$50.1 billion for State Department and foreign operations
Senate Republicans simultaneously unveiled a fiscal 2027 appropriations bill for the State Department and foreign operations, providing $50.11 billion in base discretionary funding.
The package carries significant security assistance for US allies and partners, with a focus on the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific region. Israel would receive $3.3 billion in Foreign Military Financing, Taiwan $300 million and the Philippines $100 million.
It also sets aside $1.8 billion to carry out the US Indo-Pacific Strategy and $400 million for the Countering People’s Republic of China Influence Fund.
For Ukraine, the bill provides $129 million in security assistance, plus $30 million to help secure the return of abducted Ukrainian children.
On Iran, lawmakers proposed $45 million for a new Countering Iran Influence Fund, designed to counter Iranian proxies worldwide, along with $55 million to promote democracy and reforms there. A further $300 million would go to the Countering Russia Influence Fund.
The bill preserves sizable funding for international health and humanitarian programs, including an additional $5 billion for humanitarian assistance, disaster response and refugee support. Other allocations include $667 million for educational and cultural exchange programs, $431 million for the Peace Corps and $1 billion for the US International Development Finance Corporation.
The proposal provides $10.7 billion for State Department operations and a total of $6.5 billion to harden embassy security and protect American diplomats abroad. The money would also pay for counter-drone capabilities at diplomatic facilities, embassy construction and maintenance, and security upgrades in response to Operation Epic Fury.
The legislation would bar funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.
The measure directs tens of billions of dollars to programs that originally fell under the Pentagon’s $350 billion reconciliation funding request, a sign of Republican determination to bolster American military strength as global security threats mount.
The Senate Committee on Appropriations also published the text of five fiscal 2027 spending bills, covering defense, foreign operations, financial services, labor and education, and transportation and housing.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, framed the legislation as a long-term investment strategy to preserve US military superiority.
“This bill is a roadmap to sustainably and responsibly delivering generational investments in the national defense,” McConnell said.
$50.1 billion for State Department and foreign operations
Senate Republicans simultaneously unveiled a fiscal 2027 appropriations bill for the State Department and foreign operations, providing $50.11 billion in base discretionary funding.
The package carries significant security assistance for US allies and partners, with a focus on the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific region. Israel would receive $3.3 billion in Foreign Military Financing, Taiwan $300 million and the Philippines $100 million.
It also sets aside $1.8 billion to carry out the US Indo-Pacific Strategy and $400 million for the Countering People’s Republic of China Influence Fund.
For Ukraine, the bill provides $129 million in security assistance, plus $30 million to help secure the return of abducted Ukrainian children.
On Iran, lawmakers proposed $45 million for a new Countering Iran Influence Fund, designed to counter Iranian proxies worldwide, along with $55 million to promote democracy and reforms there. A further $300 million would go to the Countering Russia Influence Fund.
The bill preserves sizable funding for international health and humanitarian programs, including an additional $5 billion for humanitarian assistance, disaster response and refugee support. Other allocations include $667 million for educational and cultural exchange programs, $431 million for the Peace Corps and $1 billion for the US International Development Finance Corporation.
The proposal provides $10.7 billion for State Department operations and a total of $6.5 billion to harden embassy security and protect American diplomats abroad. The money would also pay for counter-drone capabilities at diplomatic facilities, embassy construction and maintenance, and security upgrades in response to Operation Epic Fury.
The legislation would bar funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.
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