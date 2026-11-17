Forensic Expert Casts Doubts on Official Account of Epstein’s Death
(MENAFN) A leading forensic expert is challenging the official account of Jeffrey Epstein’s death, arguing that the evidence points to homicide rather than suicide, CBS News reported.
Dr. Michael Freeman, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, presented his conclusions Monday in London, where he disputed the ruling on the disgraced financier and sex offender’s August 2019 death in a Manhattan federal jail.
“The injuries that were documented by the medical examiner were not consistent with the suicidal hanging,” Freeman told CBS News.
His analysis rests on autopsy records and photographs supplied by Epstein’s brother.
“If you put it all together, it is most consistent with a homicidal strangulation from behind using a narrow knotted fabric ligature,” he said.
The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner rejected the challenge. “Our office stands by its determination,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying.
Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. In 2008, he pleaded guilty in a Florida court to procuring a minor for prostitution. Critics have long derided that comparatively lenient outcome as a “sweetheart deal.”
His accusers have alleged that he ran a sprawling sex trafficking network that served members of the wealthy and political elite.
Dr. Michael Freeman, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, presented his conclusions Monday in London, where he disputed the ruling on the disgraced financier and sex offender’s August 2019 death in a Manhattan federal jail.
“The injuries that were documented by the medical examiner were not consistent with the suicidal hanging,” Freeman told CBS News.
His analysis rests on autopsy records and photographs supplied by Epstein’s brother.
“If you put it all together, it is most consistent with a homicidal strangulation from behind using a narrow knotted fabric ligature,” he said.
The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner rejected the challenge. “Our office stands by its determination,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying.
Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. In 2008, he pleaded guilty in a Florida court to procuring a minor for prostitution. Critics have long derided that comparatively lenient outcome as a “sweetheart deal.”
His accusers have alleged that he ran a sprawling sex trafficking network that served members of the wealthy and political elite.
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