Sandeep Marwah Honoured With Peacemaker Of Peace / Art & Culture Award By World Alliance, Moscow
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation, was honoured with the prestigious Peacemaker of Peace / Art & Culture Award at a modest ceremony held at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.
The award was presented by Mr. Yuri Evgenievich Safronov, Secretary General of the World Alliance, Moscow, Russia, recognising Dr. Marwah's contribution to promoting peace, international understanding and friendship through art and culture.
Members of the Rotary E-Club of Winter Haven, Florida, USA, along with other guests from Rotary, attended the function, adding a spirit of fellowship and community service to the occasion.
Through his work in cinema, media, education and cultural exchange, Dr. Marwah has consistently championed the message of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.” His leadership of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation reflects his commitment to encouraging dialogue and cooperation across communities and nations.
Expressing his gratitude to Mr. Safronov, Dr. Marwah conveyed his appreciation for the thoughtful gesture and recognition of his work. In proposed remarks for the occasion, Dr. Marwah said,“I am deeply grateful to Mr. Yuri Evgenievich Safronov and the World Alliance for this meaningful honour. Art and culture create opportunities for people to understand one another, respect their differences and build lasting friendships. This recognition strengthens our commitment to making peace a shared responsibility.”
He added,“It is especially heartening to receive this award in the presence of our Rotary family. The spirit of service and the pursuit of peace go hand in hand. Together, we can inspire greater compassion, cooperation and goodwill.”
The ceremony celebrated the power of creative expression and service to bring people closer and advance the cause of peace.
The award was presented by Mr. Yuri Evgenievich Safronov, Secretary General of the World Alliance, Moscow, Russia, recognising Dr. Marwah's contribution to promoting peace, international understanding and friendship through art and culture.
Members of the Rotary E-Club of Winter Haven, Florida, USA, along with other guests from Rotary, attended the function, adding a spirit of fellowship and community service to the occasion.
Through his work in cinema, media, education and cultural exchange, Dr. Marwah has consistently championed the message of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.” His leadership of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation reflects his commitment to encouraging dialogue and cooperation across communities and nations.
Expressing his gratitude to Mr. Safronov, Dr. Marwah conveyed his appreciation for the thoughtful gesture and recognition of his work. In proposed remarks for the occasion, Dr. Marwah said,“I am deeply grateful to Mr. Yuri Evgenievich Safronov and the World Alliance for this meaningful honour. Art and culture create opportunities for people to understand one another, respect their differences and build lasting friendships. This recognition strengthens our commitment to making peace a shared responsibility.”
He added,“It is especially heartening to receive this award in the presence of our Rotary family. The spirit of service and the pursuit of peace go hand in hand. Together, we can inspire greater compassion, cooperation and goodwill.”
The ceremony celebrated the power of creative expression and service to bring people closer and advance the cause of peace.
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