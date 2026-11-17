Digitalsnot Publishes 28 Free Business Tools For GST, Invoices, Salary Slips And Loan Emis
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kanpur, India, November 2026 – DigitalSnot has released 28 free business tools that handle everyday paperwork for Indian small businesses.
The GST Calculator adds GST to a price or removes it, and splits it into CGST and SGST or IGST for one item or a whole bill. The GST Invoice and Quotation Generator creates a tax invoice, bill of supply or quotation, checks it against Rule 46 and saves it as a PDF. A new GSTR-2B Reconciliation Tool matches GSTR-2B with a purchase register to show credit at risk, missing invoices and follow-up messages for suppliers. The GST Late Fee and Interest Calculator works out the late fee and interest on a late GSTR-3B or GSTR-1, with the cap for the business's turnover.
Other tools create delivery challans, receipts, salary slips, loan EMI schedules, MSME interest calculations, prices, budgets, business cards and QR codes.
"A shop owner should not need paid software to make one correct GST invoice," said Mohsin Beg, founder of DigitalSnot. "These tools follow the official rules and say which rule they follow."
The tools are free, need no sign-up and run in the browser. They are available at
About DigitalSnot
DigitalSnot is a digital marketing agency in India, founded in 2026 by Mohsin Beg. It offers technical SEO, on-page SEO and schema, content and blog SEO, local SEO, AI search optimisation and Google Ads management for small and growing businesses. The agency also publishes more than 300 free tools and 37 guides at
Media contact
Mohsin Beg, Founder, DigitalSnot
Email:...
Phone: +91 70079 75411
Website:
The GST Calculator adds GST to a price or removes it, and splits it into CGST and SGST or IGST for one item or a whole bill. The GST Invoice and Quotation Generator creates a tax invoice, bill of supply or quotation, checks it against Rule 46 and saves it as a PDF. A new GSTR-2B Reconciliation Tool matches GSTR-2B with a purchase register to show credit at risk, missing invoices and follow-up messages for suppliers. The GST Late Fee and Interest Calculator works out the late fee and interest on a late GSTR-3B or GSTR-1, with the cap for the business's turnover.
Other tools create delivery challans, receipts, salary slips, loan EMI schedules, MSME interest calculations, prices, budgets, business cards and QR codes.
"A shop owner should not need paid software to make one correct GST invoice," said Mohsin Beg, founder of DigitalSnot. "These tools follow the official rules and say which rule they follow."
The tools are free, need no sign-up and run in the browser. They are available at
About DigitalSnot
DigitalSnot is a digital marketing agency in India, founded in 2026 by Mohsin Beg. It offers technical SEO, on-page SEO and schema, content and blog SEO, local SEO, AI search optimisation and Google Ads management for small and growing businesses. The agency also publishes more than 300 free tools and 37 guides at
Media contact
Mohsin Beg, Founder, DigitalSnot
Email:...
Phone: +91 70079 75411
Website:
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