Learning Spiral Highlights The Shift Towards Evaluation Intelligence
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 2026, New Delhi: The Learning Spiral is creating new advanced examination technology that moves beyond the experience of simple examination and instead puts the emphasis on priceless information gathered through evaluation intelligence.
Traditionally, the technology of examinations mainly involved digitization of the examination, the administration of the process, and evaluation of the results. However, with the emergence of such innovations as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, examination activities will become easier and more efficient. Henceforth, evaluation intelligence will not only refer to the collection of information about the performance of students but will also go beyond the simple allocation of points to students' performance and rely on the analysis of the gaps in knowledge, students' achievements, their learning patterns, etc.
According to Mr. Manish Mohta, Managing Director of Learning Spiral, "Examination
technology involves much more than just conducting exams electronically and quickly sending out results. It includes understanding how to fully utilize the assessment information
available. Innovations in assessment intelligence systems have now allowed educational institutions to use the information they have regarding students' performance and gaps in the
learning process and make the right decisions. In this context, these technologies can ensure not only the examination process per se but may assist the overall educational process as well.
In this context, the use of specific digital examination solutions in educational institutions indicates that examination technologies integrated with AI analytics will become a crucial part of the examination process.
Traditionally, the technology of examinations mainly involved digitization of the examination, the administration of the process, and evaluation of the results. However, with the emergence of such innovations as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, examination activities will become easier and more efficient. Henceforth, evaluation intelligence will not only refer to the collection of information about the performance of students but will also go beyond the simple allocation of points to students' performance and rely on the analysis of the gaps in knowledge, students' achievements, their learning patterns, etc.
According to Mr. Manish Mohta, Managing Director of Learning Spiral, "Examination
technology involves much more than just conducting exams electronically and quickly sending out results. It includes understanding how to fully utilize the assessment information
available. Innovations in assessment intelligence systems have now allowed educational institutions to use the information they have regarding students' performance and gaps in the
learning process and make the right decisions. In this context, these technologies can ensure not only the examination process per se but may assist the overall educational process as well.
In this context, the use of specific digital examination solutions in educational institutions indicates that examination technologies integrated with AI analytics will become a crucial part of the examination process.
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