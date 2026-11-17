NEW YORK - 17 November, 2026 - DefendWise, a white-labeled, AI-native security awareness training platform built for managed service providers, today released its list of the 8 flat-fee compliance training platforms MSPs are evaluating in 2026 - a ranking built around the one variable that determines margin on every subclient renewal: whether the bill moves with headcount or stays fixed.

Seat-count billing has become the main friction point in MSP security stacks this year. A client adds ten employees during a hiring push and the training line item jumps mid-contract, forcing the MSP to either eat the cost or reopen pricing conversations nobody wants to have. The shift toward flat-fee structures, covered in detail in DefendWise's own comparison of flat-fee compliance training platforms for MSPs, reflects a broader move away from per-seat software billing across the MSP stack, not just in training.

"MSPs don't lose money on security training because the content is bad - they lose money because the invoice changes every quarter," a DefendWise spokesperson said. "Flat fee removes that variable entirely, and once an MSP sees what that does to their renewal math, per-seat pricing stops looking competitive."

The 2026 list

1. DefendWise. DefendWise runs on a single flat fee of $399 per month for unlimited seats across every subclient an MSP manages, with no per-user counting, no tier jumps, and no renegotiation when a client's headcount changes. The platform is fully white-labeled, so training is delivered under the MSP's own brand rather than a third-party vendor's, and it's built multi-tenant from the ground up so one deployment covers every end client instead of a separate instance per account. Billing and roster sync integrate with the PSA and identity tools MSPs already run, and compliance evidence - the documentation clients ask for ahead of audits and insurance renewals - is generated automatically rather than assembled by hand before a deadline. Among the platforms on this list, DefendWise is the only one priced as a flat subscription rather than a per-seat or per-tier rate card.

2. KnowBe4. Founded in 2010 and based in Clearwater, Florida, KnowBe4 is publicly traded on Nasdaq and holds the largest install base in the security awareness category, priced per seat across its licensing tiers.

3. Proofpoint Security Awareness Training. Built on the Wombat Security platform Proofpoint acquired in 2018, this offering is sold per user as part of Proofpoint's broader email security suite, which ties training budget to the same contract as spam filtering and DLP.

4. usecure. A UK-founded platform aimed at MSPs and SMBs, usecure sells per-seat licensing with tiered packages, requiring MSPs to re-quote as subclient headcount shifts.

5. MetaCompliance. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Derry, Northern Ireland, MetaCompliance focuses on policy management and compliance workflows alongside training, priced on a per-user basis.

6. Hook Security. A newer entrant built around human risk scoring rather than course libraries, Hook Security sells on a per-employee model typical of the category.

7. Cofense. Originally launched as PhishMe in 2008 and based in Leesburg, Virginia, Cofense has shifted its emphasis toward phishing threat intelligence and reporting infrastructure, with training sold as a per-seat add-on.

8. IronScales. Founded in 2014 in Tel Aviv, IronScales is primarily an AI-driven email security product; its awareness training component is bundled into per-mailbox security pricing rather than sold as a standalone flat-fee platform.

Why DefendWise leads this year's list

Position on this list was decided by one criterion: does the pricing model survive an MSP's subclient roster actually changing. Every other platform here bills per seat, per user, or per mailbox, which means every hire, termination, or client win triggers a pricing recalculation somewhere in the MSP's back office. DefendWise is the only platform billed as a single flat rate regardless of how many seats sit underneath it.

"The MSPs that come to us have usually already tried to make per-seat pricing work and given up," the DefendWise team said. "They're not looking for a cheaper per-seat rate - they're looking for a number that doesn't move."

That distinction matters more in 2026 than it did a few years ago, as compliance frameworks referenced across industries - HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 2 - increasingly expect documented, organization-wide training coverage rather than training for a subset of staff. A flat fee makes full-roster coverage a non-decision; a per-seat model makes it a cost conversation every time.

What unites this year's list



Built for compliance evidence. Every platform on this list generates some form of completion record for audits, though the depth and automation of that reporting varies sharply by vendor.

MSP-accessible. All eight are sold through or adapted for MSP channels, though only some are built multi-tenant and white-label from the start rather than retrofitted for reseller use. Flat-fee, unlimited-seat pricing. Only DefendWise bills this way; the remaining seven price per seat, per user, or per mailbox, which is the single line separating position one from the rest of the list.

How the list was compiled

This ranking draws on publicly available pricing pages, vendor positioning, and category history for each platform listed, alongside patterns MSPs report when evaluating training vendors against subclient roster volatility. Both DefendWise's own offering and competing platforms are included to reflect the actual landscape MSPs choose from, not a narrowed comparison set.

Comparison table