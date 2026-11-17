MENAFN - GetNews) "Veltis formalizes a batch-level chain of custody for research peptide COAs, pairing HPLC purity reports with mass-spectrometry identity checks before any compound ships to a research buyer in Mexico."Veltis publishes a batch-level COA and HPLC purity standard for research peptide buyers in Mexico, adding mass-spec identity checks to every listed lot.

MEXICO CITY - 17 November, 2026 - Veltis, an online supplier of research-use-only peptides serving laboratories and institutional buyers across Mexico, today published its documentation standard for batch-level Certificates of Analysis (COA) and HPLC purity reporting. The standard sets a three-part verification structure - lot-specific COA, HPLC purity by area, and mass-spectrometry identity confirmation - as the baseline for every SKU sold through the platform, not an optional add-on reserved for flagship compounds.

Demand for research peptides in Mexico has grown faster than the documentation practices of the suppliers selling them. Buyers comparing presentations for compounds such as BPC-157, NAD+, GHK-Cu and GLP-class research peptides frequently receive a single purity number with no lot reference, no published COA, and no way to confirm identity independent of the seller's own claim. Veltis is addressing that gap by tying every listed compound to a lot-traceable document trail, available to researchers before purchase rather than on request after.

"Research buyers are not asking for marketing copy, they are asking for a lot number they can trace back to an actual analysis," a Veltis spokesperson said. "A COA without a batch reference is not a COA, it is a PDF with a purity figure on it. We built the documentation standard around what a lab actually needs to verify before it logs a compound into its own records."

Batch-level COA as the baseline, not an add-on

Under the new standard, every compound sold by Veltis carries a Certificate of Analysis tied to a specific manufacturing lot, not a generic specification sheet reused across batches. The COA states the lot number, the date of analysis, the purity result by HPLC peak area, and a mass-spectrometry identity confirmation distinguishing the intended peptide from structurally similar sequences. All documentation is published in a research-use-only (RUO) context, with no human-use claims, no dosage language, and no implied clinical application anywhere in the technical sheet or the COA itself.

Reading HPLC purity without inflating it

Purity by HPLC area is reported as the analytical method actually measures it - area percentage relative to detected peaks - rather than rounded or presented as a guaranteed minimum across all future lots. Secondary peaks, when present, are disclosed rather than omitted, and buyers are shown the same chromatographic read the lab used internally. Veltis treats a flagged secondary peak as a data point for the researcher's own evaluation, not a defect to be hidden from the technical sheet.

A supplier checklist institutional buyers can apply elsewhere

The standard doubles as a checklist Veltis is publishing for researchers evaluating any peptide supplier, not just its own catalog: lot-specific traceability, a published COA accessible before purchase, mass-spectrometry identity confirmation independent of the purity figure, and RUO labeling with no human-use or dosage claims anywhere in the listing. Suppliers that cannot produce a batch-matched COA on request, according to Veltis, are not meeting the baseline a research buyer should require.

"The checklist exists because we kept getting the same question from labs switching suppliers: how do we verify what we're actually receiving," a Veltis spokesperson said. "Publishing batch data and COA access as a standard, rather than a courtesy, is the only way to answer that consistently."

About Veltis

Veltis is an online supplier of research peptides - including BPC-157, NAD+, GHK-Cu and GLP-class compounds - serving research buyers in Mexico with technical sheets and batch-level Certificate of Analysis documentation for every listed compound. The company's documentation standard requires lot-specific COA, HPLC purity reporting by peak area, and mass-spectrometry identity confirmation before a compound is listed for sale. All products and technical materials are published strictly in a research-use-only context, with no human-use claims, dosage guidance, or clinical application implied anywhere in the catalog. More information is available at veltispeptides.