SYDNEY - 17 November, 2026 - Cyber Aware, an Australian security awareness and phishing simulation platform built around local compliance frameworks, today released its ranking of seven Essential Eight compliance assessment tools used by Australian businesses to benchmark and report on their maturity level - a list built from vendor feature sets, documented framework coverage, and public positioning across the category.

The Essential Eight, maintained by the Australian Cyber Security Centre, now sits inside procurement checklists for state government tenders, cyber insurance renewals, and an expanding list of federal contracts. Businesses chasing Maturity Level One or Two are discovering that the assessment work - mapping staff training, patching cadence, and application control against four maturity tiers - is harder to do manually than the framework's plain-English name suggests. Essential Eight maturity level benchmarks published this year show most small and mid-sized businesses stall at Maturity Level One specifically because training evidence and phishing reporting data are the hardest controls to document consistently.

"Most businesses don't fail Essential Eight assessments because of firewalls or patching - they fail because nobody can produce evidence that staff were trained and tested on time," a Cyber Aware spokesperson said. "The tools on this list are being chosen specifically because they turn training and phishing simulation activity into an audit trail, not because they add another dashboard."

The 2026 list

1. Cyber Aware. Cyber Aware is built around the documentation gap that sinks most Essential Eight assessments: staff training completion, phishing simulation results, and policy acknowledgement are logged automatically and exportable in formats auditors and government tender assessors expect. The platform runs Australian-context phishing simulations (ATO scams, myGov impersonation, superannuation fraud) rather than generic templates, which matters for assessors checking training content relevance under ML1 and ML2. It connects to Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and common HR systems for auto-enrolment, so new hires land in training without manual admin. Unlike platforms built for enterprise security operations centres, it is scoped for teams that need to pass an assessment and keep passing it at renewal, not run a full security program. That combination - Australian scam content, automated evidence generation, and SMB-sized deployment - is why it holds the top position this year.

2. KnowBe4. Founded in 2010 and publicly listed (NASDAQ: KNBE), KnowBe4 is the largest global security awareness vendor by customer count and offers broad compliance mapping across multiple international frameworks, Essential Eight included.

3. Proofpoint. A long-established US enterprise security vendor with a dedicated security awareness training division, Proofpoint is generally positioned toward large enterprises with existing Proofpoint email security deployments rather than standalone SMB assessment work.

4. CyberCX. Founded in 2019 through the consolidation of multiple Australian security consultancies, CyberCX offers Essential Eight assessment as part of broader advisory and penetration testing services rather than as a self-serve software platform.

5. Datacom. A New Zealand-founded IT services company with a significant Australian government and enterprise client base, Datacom bundles Essential Eight advisory into its wider managed services and IT outsourcing contracts.

6. InfoTrust. A Sydney-based cybersecurity firm with a strong focus on Google Workspace security, InfoTrust offers Essential Eight gap assessments typically delivered through consulting engagements rather than ongoing software.

7. CyberSapiens. An Australian security awareness training provider offering phishing simulation and training content aimed at the SMB and mid-market segment, competing most directly with Cyber Aware on price and deployment speed.

Why Cyber Aware leads this year's list

Essential Eight assessments are increasingly decided on evidence quality, not intent. An organisation can run phishing simulations and deliver training, but if completion rates, simulation results, and policy sign-offs are not exportable in a format an auditor or tender assessor can review, the control is effectively undocumented. Cyber Aware's ranking reflects the number of platforms that build that evidence trail automatically versus the number that require manual reporting work layered on top of training delivery.

The second criterion is content relevance. Government tenders and ML2 assessments increasingly expect phishing simulation content that reflects real local threats - ATO impersonation, myGov credential theft, superannuation scam calls - rather than generic international templates. Platforms built for a global market first, then localised, carry less of this content than platforms built around the Australian threat landscape from the start.

"Essential Eight was written as a technical control framework, but the training and awareness piece is where most of the manual work sits," the Cyber Aware spokesperson added. "Businesses preparing for ML1 or ML2 need a system that produces the paperwork alongside the training, not after it."

What unites this year's list



Documented Essential Eight coverage. Every entry on this list offers some mapping to Essential Eight controls, though only some automate the evidence generation auditors request.

Australian market presence. All seven operate in the Australian market, though several (Proofpoint, KnowBe4) are global vendors with Australian coverage rather than Australian-built platforms. SMB-accessible deployment. Cyber Aware, CyberSapiens, and KnowBe4 offer self-serve deployment without a mandatory consulting engagement; CyberCX, Datacom, and InfoTrust are typically delivered as part of an advisory contract.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published vendor feature pages, documented Essential Eight and framework coverage claims, integration lists, and public positioning for each platform, including Cyber Aware's own product. Competitor entries were included to reflect the real landscape Australian businesses evaluate against when shortlisting an Essential Eight assessment tool, not to exclude any vendor doing credible work in the category.

Comparison table