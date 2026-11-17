MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Fourteen achievements were recorded across the digital economy, cybersecurity, telecommunications and postal sectors in October, including the launch of automated airport departure gates, improved international rankings and expanded cybersecurity training, according to a government report.

The Ministry of Government Communication's October achievements report highlighted progress in digital public services, telecommunications regulation, postal operations and cybersecurity.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship began operating electronic departure gates at Amman City Airport, allowing eligible Jordanian travelers to complete departure procedures independently through electronic verification systems.

The service is available to citizens aged 16 and above who hold passports valid for more than six months, have activated their digital identities through the Sanad application and have registered their iris scans.

The ministry also announced the winners of the fifth Crown Prince Award for Best Government Service Application and launched its sixth edition.

Jordan climbed to sixth place among Arab countries in the 2026 Arab Digital Economy Index, recording its highest score since the index was introduced.

The Kingdom's score increased to 59.6 points in 2026 from 52.6 in 2024, after ranking seventh in four consecutive editions since 2018.

In the telecommunications sector, the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) organized a workshop on assessing institutional innovation capabilities in cooperation with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The commission also participated in the Second Arab Forum on Early Warning Systems and Disaster Preparedness, held in cooperation with the ITU and the Arab League's General Secretariat.

Regulatory activities included inspections of licensed entities and operators whose licenses had expired, the seizure of noncompliant equipment and legal measures against violations.

The TRC conducted 109 laboratory tests on radio equipment, addressed public health and safety complaints concerning radiofrequency radiation, investigated interference affecting communications systems and carried out comprehensive field surveys of fifth-generation (5G) frequencies.

In the postal sector, Jordan Post signed a collective labor agreement with the Ministry of Labor to improve employees' working conditions and benefits.

The company also participated in the Arab International Exhibition for Plastics, Cosmetics, Packaging and Related Industries, promoting its shipping, delivery, electronic payment and digital commerce services while exploring cooperation with businesses and manufacturers.

Jordan was ranked among the world's top 10 countries for digital development in postal services, according to the Universal Postal Union.

Meanwhile, the National Cybersecurity Center launched a nationwide awareness campaign marking Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October.

The center held four guidance workshops for government institutions on the Wa'i platform and five cybersecurity awareness workshops for public and private sector institutions, benefiting 480 participants.

It also began training the seventh cohort of its Masar training-to-employment program and graduated the first cohort of the Manee cybersecurity boot camp for sectoral incident response teams.

//Petra// RZ