The five-day conference is the first gathering of its kind in over a decade. It is the seventh edition, coming 13 years after the sixth in 2013, according to a release from the ministry.

The opening ceremony featured speeches by ICAO Council President Toshiyuki Onuma, UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nuwais, and Canadian Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon.

Themed "Air Transport: Powering Global Connectivity, Economic Development and Resilience in a Dynamic World," the conference serves as a platform for strategic discussions on the future of international air transport.

Policymakers from ICAO's 193 member states, international aviation organizations, and industry experts are attending.

A high-level panel on day one examined the industry's outlook through 2050 and the changes reshaping the sector. Representatives of the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), airports, air navigation services, and airlines also shared their views on future growth and challenges.

Bangladesh's participation carries particular weight, as the government treats aviation development as a national priority, given the country's strategic location, growing economy, and expanding trade and tourism.

Expanding airport capacity, adopting modern technologies, procuring new aircraft, and launching more international routes are seen as key to improving the country's air connectivity.

Bangladesh has also gained international recognition for recent security improvements at its airports. ICAO's Aviation Security Audit noted significant progress in airport security systems, and the government aims to build on this to strengthen its standing in global civil aviation.

Separately, the 43rd Special Session of the ICAO Assembly will be held at the Montreal headquarters on November 19 and 20, alongside the conference. A key agenda item is the election of four additional member states to the ICAO Council, in line with a proposal to expand its membership from 36 to 40.

A Ministerial Declaration is also expected to be adopted by member states toward the end of the conference.