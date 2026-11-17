MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The Russian army has also lost 2,482 tanks (+2), 25,813 armored combat vehicles (+6), 52,516 artillery systems (+52), 2,282 multiple launch rocket systems (+4), 1,762 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,176 ground robotic systems (+10), 611,870 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (+1,494), 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 176,451 vehicles and fuel tankers (+521), and 4,913 units of special equipment (+4).

The figures are being updated.

Woman rescued from rubble of damaged industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia

As Ukrinform previously reported, as of 22:00 on November 16, a total of 133 combat engagements had taken place along the frontline. Russian forces launched 13 attacks against Ukrainian Defense Forces positions in the Pokrovsk sector.