Azeri Light Oil Price Falls By More Than 3.8% To $98.76 Per Barrel
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil has declined by $3.92, or 3.82%, to $98.76 per barrel on a CIF basis at Italy's Augusta port.
The price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port also fell by $3.97, or 4.02%, to $94.82 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the price of Russia's Urals crude dropped by $3.48, or 4.82%, to $68.72 per barrel.
North Sea Dated Brent crude also recorded a decline, falling by $3.07, or 3.19%, to $93.04 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price assumption of $65 per barrel.
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