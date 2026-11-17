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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's upcoming official visit to Vietnam on November 19–21 is expected to provide fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation in politics, trade, investment, energy, transport and education, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Azerbaijan Đặng Minh Khôi.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the ambassador described the visit as a new milestone in the longstanding friendship between the two countries, reflecting Azerbaijan's commitment to strengthening relations with Vietnam.

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The official visit to Việt Nam by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 19–21 will provide fresh impetus for strengthening cooperation across a wide range of areas, from politics, diplomacy, economy, trade and investment to energy, education, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges, said Ambassador to Russia and Azerbaijan Đặng Minh Khôi.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the ambassador described the visit as a new milestone in the history of traditional friendship between the two countries, reflecting Azerbaijan's high regard for Việt Nam and bilateral relations.

Việt Nam and Azerbaijan share a longstanding friendship nurtured by generations of leaders and people. Historical milestones, including President Hồ Chí Minh's visit to Azerbaijan in 1959 and Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev's visit to Việt Nam in 1983, laid a solid foundation for bilateral ties.

A new chapter opened with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm's state visit to Azerbaijan in May 2025 and the elevation of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership. Since then, cooperation has made notable progress. Political trust has been strengthened through regular high-level exchanges, with the recent visit by Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân reaffirming the importance both sides attach to bilateral relations.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation has become more substantive, with several businesses implementing projects in each other's territories.

Defence and security cooperation has also expanded in the defence industry, research, production and trade. Collaboration in oil and gas, energy, transport and logistics has been stepped up, alongside new developments in cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Against this backdrop, Khôi said that President Aliyev's visit would provide an opportunity for the two countries' senior leaders to consolidate political trust, discuss orientations for bilateral relations and identify concrete measures to implement the Strategic Partnership framework.

"The Party, State, and people of Việt Nam consistently attach great importance to their relationship with Azerbaijan – a partner that holds a significant geostrategic position in the Caucasus region and serves as a bridge between Europe and Asia," he said.

"Việt Nam wishes to work with Azerbaijan to capitalise on their complementary strengths and expand connectivity between Southeast Asia and the Caucasus, Central Asia and neighbouring regions," he added.

The ambassador expected the visit to create concrete cooperation opportunities, bringing practical benefits to the people and businesses of both countries, while ushering bilateral relations into a new phase commensurate with the stature of the Strategic Partnership.

The two countries have favourable conditions for more comprehensive and substantive cooperation, thanks to their traditional friendship, political trust and complementary economic strengths, according to the ambassador. However, economic, trade and investment ties remain modest compared with their potential and aspirations, presenting considerable room for development.

Energy cooperation remains one of the most promising areas. Azerbaijan has considerable strengths and long-standing experience in oil and gas exploration and processing. Meanwhile, Việt Nam seeks to develop its energy sector, ensure energy security and promote the energy transition.

The two sides could expand cooperation between the Việt Nam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in crude oil supply, exploration, extraction, oil and gas processing, petrochemicals and technical services. They should also explore opportunities in renewable and new energy fields, he said.

The ambassador held that trade and investment should also serve as key drivers of the Strategic Partnership. Việt Nam boasts strengths in agricultural and aquatic products, consumer goods, processed industrial products and electronics, while Azerbaijan is well positioned to connect Vietnamese goods with markets in the South Caucasus, Central Asia and Europe.

Conversely, Việt Nam could serve as a gateway for Azerbaijani goods and businesses to access the ASEAN market. Both countries should step up trade promotion, organise business forums, fairs and exhibitions, and encourage direct connections between their business communities.

Transport and logistics cooperation is another important area for expanding economic connectivity. Azerbaijan plays a role in transport corridors linking Asia and Europe, while Việt Nam occupies a strategic position in Southeast Asia, with an increasingly developed seaport system and international trade network. The two sides could explore transport links, logistics arrangements and supply chain cooperation to facilitate trade, he said.

The ambassador also highlighted the potential for cooperation in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, hi-tech agriculture, education and training, describing these as areas capable of generating added value and long-term benefits.

Strengthening cultural, tourism and people-to-people exchanges would be equally important. Student, scholar and expert exchanges, alongside cultural, artistic and tourism activities, would help promote mutual understanding and provide a solid social foundation for the sustainable development of bilateral ties.

To realise these opportunities, Ambassador Khôi said both sides should maintain delegation exchanges, particularly at the high level, and make effective use of bilateral mechanisms, especially the Intergovernmental Committee for Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

They should also improve the legal framework and address obstacles to economic cooperation. More importantly, efforts should shift from discussing potential to implementing specific programmes and projects with clearly defined priorities, partners and roadmaps. Ministries, localities and businesses should take a more proactive role in identifying opportunities and connecting markets.

At the multilateral level, Việt Nam wished to strengthen coordination, consultation and mutual support at international organisations and regional forums, based on respect for international law, the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international relations, he stressed.

The ambassador expressed confidence that backed by traditional friendship, political trust and the determination of both countries' senior leaders, the Việt Nam–Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership would make great strides.

President Aliyev's visit, he said, would help translate the two sides' strategic vision into concrete action, generate fresh momentum and broaden cooperation for the benefit of their people, while contributing to peace, stability and development in their respective regions and around the world.