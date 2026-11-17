MENAFN - The Conversation) On Tuesday, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced the government has backed away from plans to overhaul the working holiday visa framework. Burke says these new changes will make the program“fairer and more sustainable”.

After announcing plans in September to significantly reduce the number of working holiday makers able to extend their stay, these new changes come after criticism from regional businesses, employers and workers themselves.

So what's changing? Let's unpack the new rules and how they might work.

What was happening before?

The government originally proposed introducing a ballot system to control access to second and third-year working holiday visas. With the exception of workers from the United Kingdom, people would only be able to stay in Australia if they completed their regional work and were randomly chosen from a lottery-style system.

Burke also announced plans to reduce the third-year visa allocation from approximately 31,000 to just 5,000 places.

The changes were intended to manage migration numbers. The government has a net overseas migration target of 235,000 by 2027–28. Currently, net overseas migration is around 292,000.

However, regional employers warned that reducing the number of working holiday makers could leave businesses devastated and without workers, particularly in agriculture, tourism and hospitality.

What's changing now?

This revised plan is good news for working holiday visa makers. The proposed third-year allocation has increased from the proposed 5,000 to 25,000 places, while the second-year allocation remains at 45,000.

Also, the proposed ballot has also been reshaped into a new process called the“Next Year Regional Work Guarantee”. Under this scheme, visa holders (except UK citizens) who want to extend their time in Australia will be required to register their interest and be invited to apply.

Registrations are expected to open in December 2026, with monthly invitations beginning in January 2027. The government is yet to provide details about how the resulting process works.

Notably, this may delay the processing of visas. If a visa holder wants to remain in Australia, they would ordinarily have to lodge a visa application before their current visa expires. This usually provides them with a bridging visa while the other application is processed.

Under the new proposed system, the working holder makers will not be eligible to apply for a visa until they have receive an invitation, delaying any necessary bridging visa applications as a result. This may cause significant practical implications for visa holders, including potential eligibility issues.

Additionally, from March 1 2027, most working holiday makers seeking a second-year visa will need to complete four months of specified regional work, rather than the current three months. This will not affect visa holders currently completing their regional work.

In short, the government has increased the number of opportunities to stay, but also increased the amount of regional work required.

The skilled backpacker

The government's response is understandable given the significant pressure to reduce overall migration numbers. Regional businesses rely heavily on working holiday makers, and these workers provide an important source of temporary labour in those areas.

However, the debate on this program overlooks something important: the people arriving in Australia on working holiday visas are not necessarily the backpackers we initially imagined.

Working holiday makers to Australia can be 18–35 years old, depending on their country of citizenship. Many arrive with university degrees: 62.5% in 2021 had a tertiary qualification. Others have professional qualifications and years of employment experience.

For example, consider a qualified nurse, engineer or teacher who comes to Australia on a working holiday visa. To remain for another year, they may need to spend months picking fruit, working on farms or undertaking other specified regional work.

Perhaps this is perfectly acceptable. This work is essential to many regional communities.

But are we making the best use of the skills these people bring to Australia? The current system does little to recognise the new“skilled” backpacker.

Better meeting everyone's needs

Increasing the number of third-year visas is a welcome response to regional employers. However, simply increasing regional work requirements is largely a short-term solution to a much bigger workforce issue and a ballot system doesn't seem to address this.

In his National Press Club address, Burke said“we need immigration, we just need to make sure that it's targeted to the needs of Australia in numbers and across the different categories that work for our economy”.

With that goal in mind, the government should consider whether the working holiday program could do more to recognise the skills people already have.

Could the new guarantee system take into account the occupations and qualifications Australia actually needs? Could working holiday makers with relevant professional experience such as healthcare or education workers be prioritised? And could there be a better transition from this visa to other employer-sponsored visas?

This need not mean abandoning regional work requirements or replacing existing skilled migration pathways. But it does mean thinking strategically about what to do with a stream of people who are often highly-skilled and want to stay in Australia for years at a time.

A general ballot system may help control migration numbers, but it does not necessarily help Australia attract or retain the people with the skills it needs.

We also need to remember Australia is competing for these workers across the globe. Working holiday makers have choices about where they travel and work (particularly if they're highly skilled). If the process becomes increasingly complicated, requirements become longer and opportunities to stay become uncertain, they may simply choose another country.

These workers contribute to local economies, support tourism and fill temporary vacancies across Australia. Perhaps it is time to stop thinking of the working holiday visa as simply a“backpacker” visa. Clearly, the people arriving in Australia bring more than a bag.