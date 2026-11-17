MENAFN - Trend News Agency)New rules have been approved in Azerbaijan regarding the implementation of a mechanism to stimulate the export of non-oil and gas products and to provide support for transportation costs, Trend reports.

According to the report, a relevant decision has been adopted in this regard.

Specifically, a decision adopted by the Collegium of the Ministry of Economy on October 15, 2026, approved the list of non-oil and gas products eligible for export transportation support and their destination countries, the procedures for submitting and reviewing applications for support payments, and the methodology for calculating support for multimodal transportation involving different modes of transport.

This decision was adopted to implement the Presidential Decree dated June 9, 2026, concerning additional measures to stimulate the export of non-oil and gas products and to support transportation costs.

The approved list includes agricultural and food products, as well as goods from the industrial, chemical, pharmaceutical, textile, construction materials, metallurgical, and machinery manufacturing sectors, along with electrical equipment, vehicle parts, furniture, and other finished products. Thus, the support mechanism encompasses not only food and agricultural products but also a wide range of non-oil and gas industrial goods.

The export destinations eligible for this support include countries in the European Union, the UK, the US, China, Türkiye, India, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Africa, South America, North and Central America, as well as various nations in Asia and Oceania. However, certain restrictions regarding product categories apply to exports to specific countries. For instance, the export of certain vegetables and fruits (falling under Chapters 7 and 8) to Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine is excluded from the support.

According to the rules, the support payments for export and domestic transportation will be disbursed following the conclusion of the relevant quarter, based on applications submitted by exporters and sellers (suppliers) regarding shipments made during that period.

Entrepreneurs applying for export transportation support must provide the 10-digit HS code (Commodity Nomenclature for Foreign Economic Activity code), name, quantity, and customs value of the exported product, details from the export customs declaration, the document certifying the product's origin, and information regarding the carrier and the mode of transport. Additionally, documents confirming the actual payment of transportation costs, transport documents, and a bank document verifying payment from the foreign buyer are required.

If any deficiencies are identified in the documents submitted with the application, the applicant will be granted 15 days from the date of notification to rectify them. The ministry must make a decision regarding the provision or denial of support no later than 30 days from the date the application is registered. Once a decision to provide support is made, the funds will be transferred to the applicant's bank account within 30 days.

Grounds for refusal include the submission of inaccurate or distorted information to obtain support, the exclusion of the exported product or the destination country from the approved list, as well as other exceptions established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The new rules also define the mechanism for calculating support for multimodal transport, shipments involving various modes of transport. In such a case, the support is calculated based on both the actual amount paid (via non-cash transaction) for transportation costs and the customs value of the exported product. The support coefficients applied in the calculation depend on the involvement of foreign road transport, sea, rail, or air transport, as well as the documentation of the breakdown of costs incurred for each mode of transport.

If the breakdown of transportation costs by mode of transport is not provided, the cost-based support coefficient is set at 0.50, while the coefficient based on customs value is 0.05, subject to certain specified exceptions. The final support amount payable for multimodal transportation is determined based on the lower of the two amounts calculated using transportation costs and customs value.

To recall, sections 1–3 of the decision will take effect on September 1, 2026. The rules cover exports and domestic transportation carried out through September 30, 2036, and will remain in force until December 31, 2036.