MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's NURA Electric, Oman's Voltamp Energy and the Uzbek-Oman Investment Company have signed an agreement to establish a modern industrial complex specializing in the production of high-voltage power transformers in Uzbekistan at a meeting on November 16.

According to the Association of Electrical Engineering Enterprises of Uzbekistan (Uzeltexsanoat), the planned facility will have an annual production capacity of 5,000 megavolt-amperes (MVA) and manufacture transformers with voltage ratings of up to 220–500 kilovolts (kV).

The project is expected to strengthen Uzbekistan's position in the regional electrical engineering market, expand domestic production capabilities and increase exports of higher value-added products.

The agreement marks a new step in industrial cooperation between Uzbekistan and Oman, with the three companies joining efforts to develop local manufacturing capacity in the power equipment sector.

Uzeltexsanoat is Uzbekistan's association of electrical engineering enterprises, bringing together manufacturers of electrical equipment, electronics, cables and other related products. The association works to support the development and modernization of the country's electrical engineering industry, promote investment and technology cooperation, expand production capacity and increase exports. It also facilitates partnerships between domestic manufacturers and international companies to introduce advanced technologies and develop higher value-added products. The association traces its origins to 1994, when it was first established in Tashkent.