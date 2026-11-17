MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has set out priorities for expanding regional economic cooperation, focusing on trade, transport connectivity and energy projects, at a ministerial meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Islamabad, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the report, the issues were addressed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, who led the Turkmen delegation. He delivered his speech at the 30th ECO Council of Ministers meeting.

During his address, Meredov described ECO as a practical instrument for development and expressed Turkmenistan's support for the draft Strategic Goals of Economic Cooperation through 2035.

“Turkmenistan expressed its support for the draft Strategic Objectives of ECO Economic Cooperation until 2035 and advocated their alignment with the Avaza Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for 2024–2034. The Turkmen side also proposed reaffirming the importance of the 2021 Ashgabat Consensus on Action in the final communiqué”, the ministry said.

On trade, Turkmenistan proposed updating the ECO Trade Agreement through a flexible, phased and inclusive approach. The country also highlighted the initiative of the President of Turkmenistan to establish joint trade zones, which has received support from the Council of Permanent Representatives.

In transport, the Turkmen side emphasized the development of corridors linking Central Asia with South Asia, the Middle East, the Caucasus and Europe. The next meeting of ECO transport ministers is scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan.

Energy cooperation was another priority, with Turkmenistan highlighting the strategic importance of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and expressing readiness to increase electricity exports. The country also stressed the importance of involving Afghanistan in regional economic processes.

The ministry added that Mary has been designated the ECO Tourism Capital for 2028. Turkmenistan invited ECO member states to participate in events scheduled to take place in the city.