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From left, Mr. Herman Loh, Co-Head, Digital Industry Singapore, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Realty, alongside Ms Aileen Chia, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), followed by Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty, Ms. Cindy Koh, Group Director, Green Growth, JTC Corporation (JTC), and Govind Choudhary, General Manager for Southeast Asia and India, Digital Realty.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR ), the world's largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, today announced the opening of the Digital Realty Innovation Lab (DRIL) in Singapore. The facility provides enterprises across Asia Pacific with a real-world colocation environment inside a live data center to test, validate, and optimize integrated, multi-vendor AI infrastructure solutions before deploying at scale.

The launch builds on established DRIL locations in Northern Virginia, Tokyo, London, and most recently, São Paulo. Located at Digital Realty's SIN11 facility in Singapore, the DRIL will help enterprises in the region prepare their digital infrastructure for AI deployment, addressing growing demand for AI-ready infrastructure in Singapore and key Asia Pacific markets.







Located at Digital Realty's SIN11 facility in Singapore, the Digital Realty Innovation Lab will help enterprises in the region prepare their digital infrastructure for AI deployment.



The milestone was commemorated at a ceremony graced by Ms Aileen Chia, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)​, Mr. Herman Loh, Co-Head, Digital Industry Singapore, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and Ms. Cindy Koh, Group Director, Green Growth, JTC Corporation (JTC), alongside Digital Realty leadership including Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Realty, Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty and Govind Choudhary, General Manager for Southeast Asia and India, Digital Realty.

Singapore's DRIL brings together high-density infrastructure, advanced cooling, resilient connectivity, and technologies from solution partners across the infrastructure stack in a live data center environment, providing enterprises with a practical setting to explore how different components work together and identify the right architecture for their needs. This integrated, hands-on approach helps customers determine how the complete solution works together before they scale, helping reduce integration risk and accelerate the path to deployment.

According to Digital Realty's 2026 Global Data Insights Survey (GDIS), 40% of IT decision-makers now identify lack of specialized infrastructure as the primary constraint on AI initiatives, more than a fourfold increase from just 9% in 2024. In Singapore, that figure rises to 50%. In addition, nearly six in ten (59%) of organizations across Asia Pacific plan to increase AI spending by more than 25% in 2026.

"Enterprises deploying AI want to understand how different components and technologies can perform together before committing to infrastructure at scale," said Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Realty. "The DRIL will provide a production-grade testing environment where customers can work with leading technology partners and our engineering teams to validate AI, high-performance computing and hybrid cloud architectures under real-world conditions. By testing performance, fit, and readiness before deployment, enterprises globally and across Asia Pacific will be able to scale with confidence and achieve more impactful outcomes with AI."

"Asia Pacific's ability to realize its AI ambitions depends on how effectively enterprises can prepare their infrastructure for deployment, taking into account the region's diverse needs and conditions," said Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific at Digital Realty. "Singapore's strong regional connectivity makes it a strategic home for the DRIL, where enterprises in the rest of Asia Pacific can test their solutions with our partners in real time before deploying at scale. Together with our planned data center facility on Jurong Island, the DRIL will help customers in Singapore and across the region move from concept to confidence."

Key design features of DRIL include:



High-Density AI Testing – Liquid-cooled racks supporting cabinet densities of 150 kilowatts (kW) and above, with headroom to go higher as the industry evolves.

Advanced Cooling Capabilities – High-efficiency chilled-water cooling, containment system and both liquid-to-liquid and liquid-to-air cooling configurations enable customers to explore different approaches to managing the thermal demands of AI infrastructure.

Resilient Infrastructure – A distributed redundant design and parallel uninterruptible power supply (UPS) architecture provide the high availability and operational resilience needed to evaluate infrastructure under real-world data center conditions.

Flexible Connectivity – Dual, diverse fiber entry paths and a carrier-neutral design provide access to multiple carriers, cloud, and connectivity options, supporting enterprises connecting from markets across the region. Integrated Monitoring and Security – Integrated building management system (BMS) and electrical power monitoring system (EPMS) capabilities, alongside multi-layer physical, network and operational security, provide visibility and control across the lab environment.



The DRIL builds on Digital Realty's long-term investment in Singapore. In August 2026, the company was selected under Singapore's second Data Center – Call for Application (DC-CFA2), with a provisional allocation of 50 megawatts (MW) to develop a new AI-ready data center at JTC's low-carbon data center park on Jurong Island. Digital Realty is also investing in workforce and talent development through the Institute of Technical Education's Work-Study Diploma and a Digital AI Open House for students from the National University of Singapore's Tembusu College and the Master of Science in Safety, Health and Environmental Technology (MSc SHE) program. Digital Realty will continue expanding its global network of DRIL locations, with a site in Johannesburg planned for 2027.

Partner Quotes

The DRIL is where enterprises can see leading partner platforms perform under real-world conditions so they can prove their ecosystem works together before they scale it, supported by unified facility-to-stack expertise.

“Enterprises are looking to unlock the value of AI using their own data, while ensuring the underlying infrastructure delivers the performance, security, and reliability they need. With HPE Private Cloud AI running at the DRIL in Singapore, customers can experience and validate an end-to-end private AI environment on Digital Realty's infrastructure under real-world data center conditions before moving to production. This gives organizations a practical pathway to accelerate AI adoption, build confidence in their deployments and reduce implementation risks across the region,” said Khai Peng Loh, Vice President and Managing Director, Singapore and Southeast Asia, HPE.

“An AI cluster's performance depends on its connectivity. Our advanced structured cabling and fiber infrastructure at the Singapore DRIL enables partners to rigorously validate high-bandwidth, low-latency links across compute, storage, and the Digital Realty ecosystem-so they can test the same network design they plan to deploy,” said Rocky Colapietro, General Manager, CommScope Data Center Solutions.

"AI only delivers when the network keeps pace with the compute, and customers want to see that before they build. Bringing Cisco's networking into the DRIL in Singapore gives customers a place to validate how compute, storage and connectivity perform together on Digital Realty infrastructure, under real-world conditions. For organizations across Southeast Asia, that means a faster, more confident path from pilot to production," said Kevin Wollenweber, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Data Center and Internet Infrastructure, Cisco.

"High-density AI is changing what data centers need to deliver, particularly in how heat is managed from chip to chiller. By bringing Motivair by Schneider Electric liquid cooling technologies into the Digital Realty Innovation Lab in Singapore, we are giving customers and partners an environment to test and validate liquid-cooled infrastructure before moving to production. This kind of validation will be critical to scaling AI infrastructure efficiently and with confidence," said Ivy Xin, Vice President, East Asia, Secure Power and Data Center, Schneider Electric.

“Distributed AI and real-time applications depend on the network as much as the compute. Bringing Zenlayer's edge connectivity into the DRIL in Singapore lets customers test how their workloads move across Asia and beyond on Digital Realty's interconnected infrastructure, before they scale. Validating that path end to end turns a regional deployment plan into one customers can rely on,” said Ashlee Yang, Vice President of Partnership & Alliance, Zenlayer.

“Customers are under pressure to deploy dense compute quickly, and they need evidence rather than assumptions. Our partnership with Digital Realty brings Superliq's dielectric DLC cold plates to the DRIL in Singapore, with integrated cold plate and immersion solutions to follow. Using Digital Realty's power, cooling and interconnection, customers can see how the solution performs under real-world data center conditions and plan their deployments with confidence,” said TQ Chen, Chief Executive Officer, Superliq.

“Every validated solution starts with a physical foundation that is ready for the load. Our cabinets, power distribution and containment give the DRIL in Singapore a consistent, high-density-ready platform, so partners can focus on integrating and validating their solutions with Digital Realty rather than on the rack. That consistency matters when customers want results they can repeat at scale,” said Vincent Lee, Regional Sales Manager, Southeast Asia, Chatsworth Products (CPI).

“Liquid cooling performance depends as much on effective fluid management as it does on the hardware. Through Ecolab's support of the Digital Realty Innovation Lab in Singapore, we can help customers and partners validate water and coolant management strategies for liquid-cooled deployments, building reliability, operational performance and resource efficiency into data center infrastructure from the start,” said Ram Nagarajan, Vice President and General Manager, Global High Tech, Ecolab Southeast Asia.

Enterprises in Singapore and across Asia Pacific can experience the DRIL by engaging their Digital Realty account manager. For more information, visit .

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the company's partnerships and expected benefits, expected completion dates, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, customer demand and the company's strategy. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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