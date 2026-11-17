MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER participated in the Fifth China-Arab States Political Parties Dialogue in Suzhou on 13 November. The brand's activities included a visit by a Gulf delegation to its manufacturing base in Changshu and a display of FREELANDER 8 outside the conference hotel in Suzhou.

The dialogue brought together participants from all 22 Arab countries.

On 12 November, a delegation of political party leaders from Gulf countries toured the Changshu base and took passenger rides in FREELANDER 8 on the plant's test track. The following day, the international variant of FREELANDER 8 was displayed outside the conference hotel in Suzhou.

Factory Visit and FREELANDER 8 Experience

Ms Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, welcomed the delegation to the Chery Jaguar Land Rover Intelligent Manufacturing Base in Changshu and introduced the brand and its first model, FREELANDER 8.







Ms Lucia Mao with the Gulf delegation at the Changshu manufacturing base

Delegates toured the final assembly line to learn about the manufacturing and quality-control processes behind FREELANDER 8.

The Changshu base represents a total investment of more than USD 3.1 billion, with USD 440 million dedicated to a comprehensive upgrade of its intelligent manufacturing system for new energy vehicle production. The facility has more than 1,100 robots and 100% automated welding.

Following the factory tour, delegates took passenger rides in FREELANDER 8 on the plant's test track.

FREELANDER 8 on Display in Suzhou

On 13 November, FREELANDER displayed the international variant of FREELANDER 8 outside the conference hotel in Suzhou. Guests viewed the vehicle and spoke with the FREELANDER team about the brand and its first model.







FREELANDER 8 on display outside the conference venue in Suzhou

FREELANDER 8 brings together British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom.

Positioned as a mid-to-large SUV, FREELANDER 8 features a Castle-Style Body Design that combines a planted lower body with a lighter, more open upper cabin. Its Iconic Triangle Window creates a visual connection to the first-generation three-door Freelander, reinterpreting that heritage in a contemporary form. The cabin is designed to support family and shared journeys.

Inside, the intelligent cockpit is powered by the Qualcomm SA8295P Automotive-Grade Chip. The Surround View Gallery centres on a 46.3-inch 8K Mini LED far-side screen, complemented by a 15.6-inch LCD Centre Display, bringing vehicle information and digital functions into the cabin.

The activities form part of FREELANDER's engagement with the Middle East, the starting point for its international business. FREELANDER 8 is expected to launch in the UAE in the first quarter of 2027.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery Group. JLR has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain.

Media contact

Daniel Bao

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