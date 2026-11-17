(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, November 17, 2026 SBM Offshore announces that it has been awarded contracts by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL), an affiliate of ExxonMobil Holdings Corporation, for the Longtail development project located in Guyana's Stabroek Block operated by EMGL. Under these contracts, SBM Offshore will construct and install a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO). SBM Offshore expects to operate the FPSO for an initial period of 10 years, combining the strengths of SBM Offshore and EMGL and leveraging the expertise, experience and operational excellence of the FPSOs currently deployed in the Stabroek Block. The award follows completion of front-end engineering and design studies and the final investment decision on the project by EMGL and its block co-venturers. The Longtail project is the 8th development within the Stabroek Block, approximately 200 kilometers offshore Guyana. The FPSO design is based on SBM Offshore's industry-leading Fast4Ward program, incorporating the Company's tenth new-build multi-purpose floater hull. The FPSO will be designed to produce and process 1.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day and 250,000 barrels of condensate per day. The FPSO will be spread moored in a water depth of about 1,750 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of condensate. Building on the experience gained from FPSOs Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, Prosperity, ONE GUYANA and Jaguar, SBM Offshore remains committed to supporting local content development in Guyana by expanding its collaboration with Guyanese companies, sourcing fabrication scope locally, and recruiting and integrating Guyanese engineers into both the execution and operational teams, including the FPSO project team. Øivind Tangen, Chief Executive Officer of SBM Offshore, commented: “We are proud to receive this sixth FPSO award from ExxonMobil Guyana. This milestone demonstrates our strong collaboration with ExxonMobil and highlights the strength of our Fast4Ward program, which industrializes complex deepwater developments through standardized design, disciplined execution and the transfer of lifecycle learnings across our fleet. Combined with a culture of continuous improvement and a relentless pursuit of excellence, this approach allows us to continuously evolve our solutions, accelerate delivery and create lasting value for our clients. Longtail represents another important step in the development of Guyana's offshore resources and reflects the growing technical sophistication of world-class offshore developments. Leveraging our extensive expertise in large-scale gas-processing systems and our proven track record in Guyana, SBM Offshore is well positioned to support the Longtail development, which will require the highest gas-handling capacity ever deployed on an FPSO, while delivering safe, reliable and efficient operations.”

Corporate Profile SBM Offshore is a global leader in deepwater ocean infrastructure, delivering floating production solutions across the full asset lifecycle-from design and construction to installation and operation. Supported by a global team of more than 8,000 professionals, the Company operates a long-term, asset-backed business model that delivers high-availability assets and predictable cash flows. SBM Offshore combines engineering expertise, operational reliability, and selective innovation to support safe, efficient, and lower-carbon energy production, while extending its capabilities into new opportunities across the blue economy. For further information, please visit our website at .

Financial Calendar Date Year Full Year 2026 Earnings February 18 2027 Annual General Meeting April 7 2027 First Quarter 2027 Trading Update May 5 2027 Half Year 2027 Earnings August 5 2027 Third Quarter 2027 Trading Update November 4 2027

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Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views, expectations and various assumptions regarding the financial and non-financial position of SBM Offshore N.V., anticipated developments and other factors, and involve known and unknown risks, dependencies and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as 'expect', 'should', 'could', 'shall' and / or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the 'Impacts, Risks and Opportunities' section of the 2025 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company's business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore N.V. does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Data underpinning certain disclosures – particularly sustainability-related - may be subject to inherent limitations. These limitations include but are not limited to reliance on third party data providers whose data quality, completeness and integrity may differ; the use of estimates and assumptions where actual data is unavailable or incomplete; and dependencies on value chain partners for timely and accurate information provision. Methodologies, standards and regulatory requirements for measuring and reporting information-especially sustainability related information-continue to evolve. As a result, our measurement approaches and reported figures may be refined over time as more accurate, granular or standardized data becomes available. Accordingly, all data, and emissions data in particular, should be interpreted in light of these limitations and the ongoing maturation of sustainability reporting practices across our value chain.

This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in the Half Year Management Report accompanying the Half Year Earnings 2026 report, available on our website Half Year Earnings - SBM Offshore.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release“SBM Offshore” and“SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark,“Fast4Ward®”, and“F4W®” and“Imodco®” are proprietary trade marks owned by SBM Offshore.

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SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the Longtail FPSO in Guyana