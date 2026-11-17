MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NAAIC USA's Persecution Register reached 593 sourced records, with 18 new entries from seven Indian states in October 2026

- Media ContactPRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NAAIC USA, the US-based nonprofit that documents the persecution of Christians in India, has published its monthly summary for October 2026. The organization's public Persecution Register now holds 18 records dated to the month, bringing its published total to 593 records. Every record is drawn from published reports, links to its sources and is reviewed by a person before it goes live.The October records come from seven states: West Bengal (5), Chhattisgarh (4), Manipur (3), Jharkhand (2), Madhya Pradesh (2), Tamil Nadu (1) and Uttar Pradesh (1).The most frequently reported patterns were disrupted worship services and detentions (five records each), followed by assaults, restrictions on worship and killings (three each). The three killings were reported in Manipur, where the reports concern violence between ethnic communities, and the register records them with that context.In a statement, NAAIC USA said:“Behind each of these records is a family or a congregation that was frightened, detained or turned away from its own place of worship. We publish what has been reported, cite our sources and withhold names, so that people can see the pattern without anyone being put at risk.”Our prayer, offered in love and not in anger, is that those who are harming Christians would see themselves in the people they are hurting, and come to know the love of Jesus Christ, as Scripture teaches:“For the whole Law is fulfilled in one word, in this: 'You shall love your neighbor as yourself.'” (Galatians 5:14 LSB)Among the month's records:. Sukma district, Chhattisgarh: a village assembly reportedly adopted resolutions barring Christians from community land for burials, churches and prayer meetings, affecting about 21 families.. Korba district, Chhattisgarh: police reportedly detained a church leader and others after a prayer meeting.. Kushinagar district, Uttar Pradesh: two men praying at a private home were reportedly taken into custody.. Khunti district, Jharkhand: a priest was reportedly attacked at a school.. Paschim Medinipur district, West Bengal: lawyers for three Christian families allege they were harassed and assaulted.All accounts are reported or alleged unless a record says otherwise; NAAIC USA does not state anyone's guilt. The register never publishes the names of victims, witnesses or the accused, and shows no location finer than a district, so that publishing cannot put anyone at risk.Journalists, researchers and policymakers can browse the register, read its methodology and corrections, and use its data at naaicusa/register. More records for October may be added as further reports are confirmed.And for those who are suffering, we pray for comfort and endurance, and that they would know the Lord is near:“Remember the prisoners, as though in prison with them, and those who are mistreated, since you yourselves also are in the body.” (Hebrews 13:3 LSB)About NAAIC USA: NAAIC USA is a US-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, founded in 1991, that keeps a sourced public register of reported persecution of Christians in India and publishes weekly prayer requests. Website: naaicusa. Media contact:....Scripture quotations taken from the (LSB) Legacy Standard Bible, Copyright © 2021 by The Lockman Foundation. Used by permission. All rights reserved. Managed in partnership with Three Sixteen Publishing Inc. LSBible and 316publishing.###

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Worship Disrupted, Believers Detained, Churches Barred: NAAIC USA Reports 18 Incidents of Christian Persecution in India News Provided By NAAIC USA November 17, 2026, 06:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Religion, World & Regional



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