SHAOXING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As global packaging manufacturers seek alternatives to conventional petroleum-based plastics, selecting a Top Eco Friendly Packaging Film Supplier In China has become increasingly important for businesses pursuing sustainable material strategies. XIADE specializes in natural cellulose film and biodegradable tape, offering material solutions for food packaging, medical applications, consumer products, and industrial uses. With established manufacturing capabilities, technical development resources, and flexible customization services, XIADE addresses the growing demand for packaging materials that balance renewable raw materials, functional performance, and diverse application requirements. As the packaging industry continues to explore more responsible material choices, cellulose-based films are gaining attention for their biodegradability, transparency, and versatility, creating new opportunities for manufacturers with specialized expertise in this field.Why Natural Cellulose Film Is Gaining Market AttentionCellulose is a natural polymer found in plant cell walls and can be obtained from renewable resources such as wood pulp and cotton pulp. Through regeneration processes, it can be transformed into thin, flexible films suitable for various packaging applications.Compared with conventional petroleum-based plastic films, cellulose film offers an alternative based on renewable plant materials. Its biodegradability, transparency, flexibility, heat resistance, and antistatic characteristics make it relevant to packaging manufacturers exploring different material structures.Another important consideration is the balance between environmental performance and packaging functionality. Food products, cosmetics, industrial components, and medical supplies have different requirements for moisture protection, mechanical strength, sealing, and storage. A suitable film must be selected according to its intended application rather than relying on general environmental claims.As packaging technology develops, demand is also increasing for customized materials with specific thicknesses, coatings, colors, and processing characteristics. Suppliers with established production capabilities and technical development resources are therefore becoming important partners in the sustainable packaging supply chain.XIADE's Manufacturing Strength and Technical DevelopmentXIADE operates as the international business and export platform under Shaoxing Kede New Materials Co., Ltd., combining international market development with the manufacturing and research resources of its associated production base in Zhejiang, China.The company specializes in natural cellulose film production and has established manufacturing operations supported by an integrated industrial chain. Its production infrastructure includes nine production lines and an annual production capacity of 40,000 tons, providing the manufacturing foundation for different product specifications and bulk supply requirements.For international packaging buyers, production capacity is only one part of supplier evaluation. Consistent material quality, production coordination, technical communication, and the ability to accommodate customized orders are equally important. XIADE brings these elements together through its manufacturing resources and specialized technical personnel.Research and development also play an important role in its business. XIADE and Kede focus on natural cellulose film technology, bringing together expertise in material development, production processes, and operational management. Cooperation with universities and research institutions supports the development of cellulose-based materials and improvements in manufacturing technology.This technical foundation allows XIADE to serve customers looking for more than standard transparent film, particularly when different packaging applications require specific material characteristics.Cellulose Film and Biodegradable Tape Product SolutionsXIADE's product portfolio is primarily organized around cellulose film and biodegradable tape, covering several material types and application requirements.Regenerated Transparent Cellulose FilmTransparent regenerated cellulose film is one of XIADE's core products. Produced from natural cellulose, it offers a combination of transparency, gloss, flexibility, and functional strength. Available in roll and sheet formats, it can be used for food wrapping, gift packaging, product presentation, and other flexible packaging applications.For manufacturers, these properties are particularly relevant when the appearance of packaged products matters alongside material selection. Different formats also provide flexibility for converting operations and packaging equipment.Coated Cellulose FilmXIADE provides single-side and double-side coated cellulose film for applications requiring additional functional properties. Coating configuration can influence sealing performance and surface characteristics, making it an important specification during material selection.Single-side coated film can be considered when only one surface requires particular functionality, while double-side coated versions address applications where both surfaces need specific performance characteristics. The appropriate option depends on packaging structure, printing requirements, and processing conditions.Colored and Aluminized Cellulose FilmColored cellulose film offers additional flexibility for decorative and retail packaging. Available in various colors and supplied in rolls or pre-cut sheets, it supports applications where visual presentation contributes to product differentiation.Aluminized cellulose film combines a metallic appearance with additional barrier-oriented characteristics. It can be considered for packaging applications where light protection and product presentation are relevant. Buyers should evaluate the required barrier performance against the specific product and storage environment.Biodegradable Cellulose TapeBeyond packaging films, XIADE also develops biodegradable tape products, including clear sealing tape, custom printed cellulose tape, and degradable stationery tape.These products extend the use of cellulose-based materials into packaging closure and everyday adhesive applications. Clear sealing tape supports general packaging operations, while customized printed tape combines sealing functionality with product identification and brand presentation. Stationery tape provides another potential alternative to conventional plastic-based adhesive products.Applications Across Food, Medical, and Industrial MarketsThe practical value of cellulose film depends on its ability to meet the requirements of different industries.In food packaging, transparent cellulose film provides product visibility and wrapping functionality. XIADE's natural cellulose film is designed for food-related packaging applications and meets relevant EU food contact material standards. This makes product-specific compliance documentation an important part of the purchasing process, particularly for manufacturers serving international markets.Medical packaging represents another specialized application. Material consistency, cleanliness, and compatibility with packaging and sterilization processes are essential considerations. XIADE includes medical packaging films in its application portfolio, supporting businesses evaluating cellulose-based materials for specialized packaging requirements.Industrial applications further demonstrate the versatility of the company's product range. These include fireworks packaging film, antistatic film applications, and automotive hose film. In these sectors, material selection must consider handling conditions, protection requirements, and functional stability.Additional applications include vegetable bundling, printed composite film, flexible packaging, and degradable tape film. This range allows XIADE to address different material requirements across consumer packaging and industrial supply chains.Customized Manufacturing and Quality ManagementPackaging manufacturers often operate different production lines and serve customers with specific product dimensions and technical requirements. Standard film specifications may not always provide the most suitable solution.XIADE supports customization of film thickness, size, color, and coating, allowing customers to discuss material configurations according to their intended applications. Such flexibility is particularly relevant for businesses developing specialized packaging products or adjusting existing production processes.Quality management is another important factor in international material sourcing. XIADE maintains ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 management system certifications, while its cellulose film products address relevant EU food contact material requirements. These quality management foundations support production consistency and environmental management.For procurement teams, evaluating a supplier should also involve reviewing technical data sheets, current certificates, sample performance, and application-specific testing. These steps help establish whether a particular material can meet the requirements of a production program.XIADE's Role in the Future of Sustainable PackagingThe development of sustainable packaging will depend on materials that balance environmental considerations with reliable industrial performance. Cellulose film offers opportunities through its renewable plant-based origin, biodegradability under appropriate conditions, and range of functional properties.At the same time, broader adoption will require continued improvements in material processing, coating technology, product consistency, and application compatibility. Manufacturers with integrated production resources and customization capabilities will have an important role in supporting this transition.Through its focus on natural cellulose film, biodegradable tape, manufacturing capacity, and technical development, XIADE provides material options for businesses exploring alternatives to conventional plastic packaging. Its product range and application-oriented approach reflect the changing requirements of the global packaging industry.Businesses seeking further information about XIADE's products, manufacturing capabilities, and customized cellulose film solutions can visit its official website: .

ZHEJIANG XIADE NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD.

ZHEJIANG XIADE NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD.

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XIADE Recognized as a Top Eco Friendly Packaging Film Supplier In China for Sustainable Innovations News Provided By Globalso November 17, 2026, 06:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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