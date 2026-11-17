MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --As Head of New Product Development, U.S., at TopGum Industries, Jennifer Toomey Draws on Roughly 25 Years in Natural Products to Lead Technical Innovation and Build High-Performing TeamsGreenfield, Massachusetts – Jennifer Toomey serves as Head of New Product Development, U.S. at TopGum Industries, a leading company in the natural supplements and nutraceuticals industry. She has contributed her expertise to the company for more than five years, and she brings approximately 25 years of experience in the natural products sector to the role. Her career has centered on innovation, product development, scientific research, and team leadership. Today, she leads product innovation along with technical research and development initiatives, guiding the creation of new nutritional products and the strategies behind them.Jennifer began her career with New Chapter, Inc., where she spent nearly eight years in leadership roles supporting the development of innovative wellness products before the company was acquired by Procter & Gamble. During that period, she became an inventor on multiple patents for supplement formulations. Following a career transition during the pandemic, she drew on her strong professional network to join TopGum. She started with the company part-time and then moved into a full-time leadership role as TopGum expanded its North American operations.In her current position, Jennifer oversees new product creation, formulation strategies, and solutions for complex product and manufacturing challenges. She manages and develops technical teams across North American operations, placing a strong emphasis on collaboration, problem-solving, and scalable processes that support business growth. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her ability to establish and grow high-performing teams. She has built departments from the ground up and guided them through periods of significant expansion.Her education has supported each stage of that work. Jennifer holds a Bachelor's Degree in Human Nutrition from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. In 2023, she earned her Master of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. The degree strengthened her expertise in business strategy, finance, and operations, adding a commercial lens to her technical background. She counts her MBA graduation day among her milestone moments.Jennifer attributes her success to building strong, collaborative teams, cultivating meaningful professional relationships, and learning continuously through hands-on experience. She sees growth as the result of embracing challenges and drawing lessons from both successes and setbacks, then using those lessons to become a more effective leader. By fostering trust, encouraging collaboration, and supporting the development of others, she has created teams that achieve lasting results.For young women entering the natural products industry, Jennifer stresses the value of building and maintaining strong professional relationships. She describes the industry as large yet close-knit, a community where connections can open doors, provide guidance, and create opportunities. She encourages newcomers to invest time in growing their networks, engaging with colleagues, and learning from the experiences of others. Technology and AI tools can be valuable resources, in her view, but they should complement rather than replace the human connections that drive collaboration and innovation. She recommends attending industry events, participating in trade shows, and having meaningful conversations that build a network of trusted professionals to rely on throughout a career.Jennifer sees both the biggest challenges and the greatest opportunities in her field arising from the rapid pace of change and the evolving expectations of consumers. Since COVID, there has been a renewed focus on preventative health and overall wellness, opening significant room for innovation and education within the supplement industry. At the same time, economic pressures have led some consumers to view supplements as discretionary rather than essential, so demonstrating their value and impact remains important. She also points to the work of overcoming misconceptions about the role of supplements. Alongside that, she advocates for greater inclusion in a traditionally male-dominated industry, and she considers giving women a stronger voice and a full seat at the table essential to meaningful progress and innovation.Growth, curiosity, balance, and continuous learning are the values Jennifer holds most important in both her work and personal life. Outside of her professional responsibilities, she finds balance through gardening, cooking, and traveling. These passions remind her that meaningful growth, whether in a garden, a kitchen, or a career, requires patience, creativity, curiosity, and a willingness to experiment. She brings the same outlook to her work by staying open to new ideas and continually seeking ways to learn and improve. Beyond the workplace, she volunteers with the Human Rights Campaign and is active in local environmental causes focused on clean water and clean air and in political advocacy.Passionate about innovation, mentorship, and team development, Jennifer continues to create science-driven wellness solutions while empowering the teams around her to achieve long-term success. Through her leadership at TopGum and her commitment to opening doors for other women, Jennifer Toomey is helping shape a more innovative and inclusive future for the natural products industry.Learn More about Jennifer Toomey:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Jennifer Toomey, Bringing Science-Driven Innovation and Team Leadership to Natural Supplements News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 06:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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