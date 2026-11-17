OH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Principal Project Manager at University Hospitals Karen Snyder Brings 37 Years of Nursing and Quality Leadership to Patient Safety, Age-Friendly Care, and Lasting ImprovementCleveland, Ohio – Karen Snyder, Principal Project Manager at University Hospitals, is a healthcare quality and performance improvement leader with 37 years of nursing experience, 32 of them devoted to quality transformation and operational excellence across healthcare organizations. A registered nurse who holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Karen has shaped her career around better patient outcomes, stronger care delivery systems, and sustainable improvements that benefit patients and caregivers alike. She pairs her clinical foundation with expertise in project management, data-driven improvement strategies, and organizational change. Her industry focus is healthcare quality improvement, with specialties in workplace violence prevention, age-friendly care, and clinical transformation.At University Hospitals, Karen has led and facilitated critical systemwide initiatives. Among the most significant is the System Workplace Violence Committee, which equips caregivers with tools and strategies that promote safety through de-escalation practices. She also supports efforts to implement Age-Friendly Care measures aligned with CMS requirements, with the goal of improving outcomes for the aging population. A central part of her work involves translating complex legislative and regulatory standards into practical bedside practices. She then monitors compliance, performance metrics, and opportunities for continuous improvement so that progress is sustained over time. In October 2023, she presented on workplace violence at the UH Risk Management Day, and that same year she received the UH Nursing Leadership Award, a milestone she celebrated alongside her daughter, Liz, and her son, Ray.Karen's path into quality leadership began at the bedside. She worked as a registered nurse in diverse clinical settings, including the Intensive Care Unit and the Operating Room, where she developed a deep understanding of complex patient needs and the value of compassionate, evidence-based care. From there, she moved into utilization review and quality management, a transition that let her improve healthcare processes and help ensure that patients receive the right care at the right time. Before joining University Hospitals, she held Quality Improvement roles at Cleveland Clinic, serving as Quality Director and Clinical Data Coordinator. Those positions sharpened her expertise in healthcare quality management and process improvement.Her education reflects the same steady commitment to growth. Karen earned her nursing diploma from Meridia Huron Hospital School of Nursing and an associate degree from Cuyahoga Community College. She later completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Ursuline College to meet the evolving demands of healthcare leadership. Alongside her nursing license, she has built a strong set of credentials in strategy execution, including Certified Objectives and Key Results Professional, OKR Practitioner, Level 2 OKR Coach, and Results Management Leader Certified.Karen attributes her success to her passion for quality improvement and her commitment to enhancing patient care within the healthcare system. She is driven by continuous improvement, accountability, and collaboration, and by the chance to create changes that make a real difference for patients and for the professionals who care for them. The best career advice she has received was to be a leader by influence. In her experience, true leadership is not defined by a title or position but by the ability to inspire, support, and positively affect others. Building trust, acting with integrity, and showing a steady commitment to collaboration and excellence have taught her that meaningful change comes from empowering the people around her and creating an environment where everyone can contribute and succeed.For young women considering a career in healthcare, Karen offers encouragement grounded in experience. She reminds them that the field has a tremendous need for passionate, dedicated professionals and urges them to embrace the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the lives of others. She encourages them to keep sight of the reason they chose healthcare in the first place. Healthcare is challenging, she acknowledges, yet deeply rewarding, offering a chance to contribute to positive change every day. Her guidance is to lead with compassion, stay open to continuous learning, and reflect regularly on how they have improved someone's life that day. In her view, the ability to serve, advocate for patients, and create lasting change is among the most fulfilling parts of a healthcare career.Looking at the field today, Karen sees its biggest challenge and its biggest opportunity in the same place: attracting more dedicated professionals. Healthcare can offer career stability and many rewarding paths, but she stresses that it asks for more than simply choosing a profession. It requires compassion, commitment, and a genuine desire to serve others. She views healthcare as a calling built on caring for people during some of their most vulnerable moments. Her hope is to inspire more individuals to enter the field with the passion, empathy, and dedication needed to make a meaningful difference in patients' lives.Integrity, accountability, efficiency, and adaptability are the values that guide Karen both at work and at home. She believes in saying what you will do, doing what you say, and following through on every commitment. Trust, in her view, depends on honesty, reliability, and high standards. She also values working smarter rather than harder by finding efficient solutions and continually refining processes. In a healthcare environment that is always changing, she considers the ability to adapt, welcome new ideas, and stay open to growth essential to lasting success. Patient-centered care remains at the heart of each of these principles.Through her leadership of the System Workplace Violence Committee and her membership in workplace safety improvement efforts, Karen continues to advocate for the safety and well-being of caregivers. Her work on age-friendly care measures extends that advocacy to older patients and their families. Across 37 years in nursing, Karen Snyder has shown that leading through influence, grounded in clinical insight and steady values, can make healthcare systems safer, smarter, and more compassionate for everyone they serve.Learn More about Karen Snyder:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women:Karen Snyder, Turns Decades of Nursing Experience Into Safer, Smarter, & More Compassionate Healthcare News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 06:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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