CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --As Vice Chair of the Colorado State Board of Education, Yazmin Navarro Draws on a Background in Teaching, Public Administration, and International Service to Be a Voice for Students, Parents, and CommunitiesDenver, Colorado – Yazmin Navarro serves as Vice Chair of the Colorado State Board of Education, representing Congressional District 8, where she advocates for students, parents, educators, and communities across the state. With more than a decade of experience in education and public service, she plays a key role in shaping K-12 education policy. Her responsibilities include approving statewide standards and budgets, overseeing educational initiatives, and ensuring that Colorado's public education system meets the needs of diverse communities. Alongside her elected role, she is a Fellow with Advance Colorado. She is also the founder of Bark & Stay, a dog boarding business that reflects her entrepreneurial spirit and lifelong passion for animal care.Yazmin's career spans education, government, and international service. She has worked in multiple school districts as an educator, paraprofessional, tutor, and education coordinator, gaining firsthand insight into the daily realities of classrooms. While her husband served in the United States Marine Corps, she supported the U.S. Department of State by teaching American culture and English to high school and college students abroad. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Phoenix and a Master of Public Administration with an emphasis in Government and Policy from Grand Canyon University. Fluent in English and Spanish, she combines expertise in education policy, public administration, and community engagement to help families navigate educational opportunities. Her areas of specialty also include community and parent advocacy, government relations, and translation and cross-cultural communication.Yazmin attributes her success first and foremost to her faith in God, which she credits with giving her the strength, perseverance, and abilities to overcome life's challenges. She also counts herself fortunate to have had incredible mentors and supportive people who encouraged her throughout her journey. Her mother has been one of the greatest influences in her life, teaching her resilience, determination, and the importance of never accepting no as the final answer. Through her mother's example, Yazmin came to see obstacles as opportunities to find another path forward. She refuses to let difficult circumstances define her, choosing instead to persevere with faith, optimism, and a commitment to helping others. Whether she is advocating for students, supporting families, or offering assistance where it is needed, she sees success as the product of lifting others up and never giving up.For young women entering education and public service, Yazmin encourages pursuing what truly brings them happiness while remaining kind, ethical, and respectful toward others. She urges them not to allow circumstances or setbacks to shape their future. A career path may not unfold exactly as first imagined, she notes, but that does not make it the wrong path. Her counsel is to stay resilient, keep pushing forward, and trust that each experience is preparation for new opportunities. She also reminds young women to believe in themselves, stay committed to their goals, and remember that every tomorrow brings new possibilities.Yazmin sees one of the greatest opportunities in education today as the chance to be a meaningful voice for parents, students, educators, and communities. She views education as a shared responsibility between schools and families and is grateful to use her position to advocate for those who often feel unheard. At the same time, she identifies the increasing politicization of education and the loss of civility in public discourse as among the field's biggest challenges. In her view, leaders must model ethical behavior, respect, and professionalism for the students who look to them as examples. She especially values the opportunity to connect directly with students, hear their dreams, and help create an educational environment where they can succeed.Honesty, integrity, kindness, and ethical leadership guide both Yazmin's personal and professional life. She is committed to treating others with respect, leading by example, and acting with fairness and compassion. For her, public service means representing others with integrity rather than pursuing personal interests, a responsibility she takes seriously. She strives to model the behavior she hopes to see in future generations by demonstrating kindness, respecting others, and doing what is right even when it is difficult. She carries those principles into her service on the state board.Beyond her public role, Yazmin remains closely connected to her community. She volunteers her time as much as she can and proudly supports Pets on Deployment, an organization that helps military families secure pet care during deployments and the local humane society. She is the author of a children's book, and she enjoys writing, cooking, spending time with her family, and working with animals. Driven by faith, resilience, and a deep commitment to public service, she continues working to strengthen the connection between schools, families, and communities. She holds firmly to the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive.From classrooms in several school districts to students abroad and the statewide policy table, Yazmin has devoted her career to opening doors for learners and the families who support them. Her blend of classroom experience, policy expertise, and cross-cultural understanding gives her a distinctive perspective on what students need. Through her advocacy for compassionate leadership and stronger communities, Yazmin Navarro is helping build an education system rooted in civility, shared responsibility, and opportunity for every child.Learn More about Yazmin Navarro:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Showcases Yazmin Navarro: Championing Students, Families, and Ethical Leadership in Colorado Education News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 06:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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