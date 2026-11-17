HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- How to Evaluate a China Supplier: Factory, Quality and Compliance ChecksShort answer: To evaluate a supplier in China, first check the company's legal and export details, then confirm whether it is a factory or a trading company, and then audit the site in person. An online profile or a business license tells you the company exists, but not what it can actually produce, how it controls quality or whether it can deliver on time. An on-site audit covering ownership, quality systems, labor and safety, and capacity gives you the missing information.This guide shows what to check, in what order, and how to decide.Is the Supplier a Factory or a Trading Company?Trading companies are not automatically a problem. Many are reliable, especially for small orders or mixed products. The risk appears when a trading company presents itself as a factory, or does not disclose that it sends your order to another factory. You then deal with price changes, quality differences and delays without knowing who makes your product.Ask directly who will make your order. If a supplier uses subcontractors, you should know in advance and be able to audit them.What Should Buyers Check Before Visiting a Factory?Online and document checks are a first filter. They are not a replacement for an audit.Company name, 18-digit Unified Social Credit Code, business scope, registered capital and status, checked on the official National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity SystemDoes the business scope match what you are buying?Export history: ask for past export documents or customer references, and check export registration details with your customs brokerPublic court or enforcement records, which may show disputes or financial problemsCertificates: do the names, scope and dates match the company and product?Do the address and photos match the real site (video call, satellite images)?What Does a Supplier Audit Cover?An audit turns impressions into facts. It usually looks at four areas:Having an ISO certificate on the wall is not enough. Look at the actual equipment, records and processes behind it.What Is the Difference Between Announced and Unannounced Audits?Many buyers use both. An announced audit gives structured access, and an unannounced visit later checks that standards are kept all year.Speed matters too. Sinolinkers can typically send an auditor to major manufacturing areas within 48–72 hours, depending on the location and schedule. This helps when you have a deadline, such as before peak-season shipping (see our guide on China to Amazon FBA shipping cost and time risks ).What Happens After the Audit?A useful audit ends with a decision, not a score. A good report includes:Photos and short videos of what was seenRisks ranked by seriousnessA clear recommendation: Go or No-GoA Corrective Action Plan (CAP) if problems can be fixedSerious findings, such as forged documents, serious safety hazards or child labor, are usually grounds to reject a supplier. Smaller issues can be handled through a CAP, often with a deadline of around 30 days, followed by a re-check to confirm the fixes are in place.What Are the Warning Signs When Evaluating a Supplier?The supplier will not say which factory makes your productIt refuses a video call from the production floor or an on-site auditThe business license or certificates do not match the product or the company nameThe price is far below other quotes with no clear reasonThe factory cannot show calibration records, test equipment or inspection recordsThe order book is full, but the lead time promised is shortDifferent answers from different staff on the same questionOne warning sign is not proof of a problem, but several together are a reason to ask more questions.How Does Sinolinkers Help With Supplier Evaluation?Sinolinkers helps overseas buyers manage sourcing, production, quality control, compliance coordination and international shipping in China. For supplier evaluation, China Supplier Evaluation can include:Document and ownership checks to tell factories from trading companiesOn-site audits of quality systems, labor and safety, and capacity, announced or unannouncedReports with photos, video, ranked risks and Go or No-Go recommendationsCorrective Action Plans and follow-up, or alternative suppliers from its custom sourcing network if a supplier failsFull-time in-house auditors, to reduce conflicts of interestAfter a supplier is approved, the same team can continue with multi-stage QC, compliance coordination and shipping through Toncent Logistics.FAQDo I still need an audit if the supplier has ISO certificates?Yes. A certificate shows a system existed when it was assessed. An audit checks what the factory actually does today and whether it can make your product.Is it a problem if my supplier is a trading company?Not always. It becomes a problem if you are not told, or cannot see or audit the factory that makes your goods.How long does an audit take?It depends on the size of the site and the scope. Many audits take one to two days on site, followed by a report.Should I audit before or after sampling?Ideally before placing a larger order, and before paying deposits for tooling or production. Samples show what a factory can make once; an audit shows whether it can repeat that at volume.Can a supplier fail an audit and still be used?Sometimes. If the problems can be fixed and are not critical, a Corrective Action Plan with a follow-up check is a common route.Need to check a supplier before placing an order? Visit sinolinkers to talk to the team.

sinolinkers

sinolinkers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

How to Evaluate a China Supplier: Factory, Quality and Compliance Checks News Provided By Globalso November 17, 2026, 06:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.