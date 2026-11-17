HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- How Multi-Stage Quality Control Works in China: A Buyer's GuideShort answer: Multi-stage quality control means checking quality at several points in production, not only once before shipping. A typical set is: check materials, inspect during production, test function and finish, do a pre-shipment inspection (PSI), follow up on any failures, and supervise container loading. Checking only at the end finds problems when fixing them is slowest and most costly.This guide explains each stage, how AQL sampling works, and what to agree with your supplier before production.Why Is a Single Pre-Shipment Inspection Not Enough?A pre-shipment inspection (PSI) is useful, but it only tells you what has already been made. If a problem is found when the whole order is packed, buyers usually have two options: delay the shipment for rework, or accept the goods. Neither is a good choice during a sales season.Problems found late can lead to customer returns, negative reviews and, on some e-commerce platforms, account issues. Fixing the same problem early in production is usually much cheaper than dealing with it after the goods are in a warehouse overseas.Factories also work under delivery deadlines and cost pressure, so relying only on a factory's own inspection leaves buyers with little independent information. This is why many buyers add an independent check at several points.What Are the Stages of Multi-Stage Quality Control?StageWhenWhat is checkedWhy it matters1. Raw material and component checkBefore productionMaterials and parts against specificationStops wrong or cheaper materials from entering the line2. During Production Inspection (DUPRO)Typically at 20–30% completionAssembly, specification, machine calibration, early workmanshipFinds repeated problems early, while settings can be corrected3. Function and finish testingDuring productionPerformance, dimensions, appearance against drawings and the Golden SampleConfirms the product works and looks as approved4. Pre-Shipment Inspection (PSI)Typically when at least 80% of goods are packed in export cartonsQuantity, packaging, labeling, barcodes, appearance, sampled using AQLFinal go or no-go decision5. Corrective actionIf defects exceed limitsNon-Conformance Report (NCR), rework or sorting, re-inspectionOnly compliant goods are released6. Container loading supervisionAt loadingCarton count, container condition, weight distribution, sealingProtects against damage, miscounts and tamperingHow Does AQL Sampling Work?AQL stands for Acceptance Quality Limit. Instead of checking every unit, inspectors check a sample from the lot and compare the number of defects with an agreed limit. The widely used standard is ANSI/ASQ Z1.4, which is aligned with ISO 2859-1. Sample size depends on the lot size and the inspection level. General Inspection Level II is a common choice for ordinary commercial shipments.Defects are usually sorted into three groups:Defect typeMeaningCommon AQL usedCriticalSafety hazard or legal non-compliance0 (none accepted)MajorAffects function or makes the product hard to sellOften 1.5 or 2.5MinorSmall cosmetic problems with no effect on functionOften 4.0These are common practice, not fixed rules. The right limits depend on your product and your standards, so agree them with the supplier in writing before production, together with a clear list of what counts as critical, major and minor.What Should Buyers Agree Before Inspections Start?Use this checklist:Is there a signed Golden Sample or an approved reference sample?Is the product specification, with drawings and tolerances, written down?Have AQL levels and defect classifications been agreed?Are inspection dates linked to production milestones (for example about 20–30% completion, and when at least 80% is packed)?Is it clear what happens if a lot fails (rework, sorting, re-inspection, who pays)?Which lab tests are needed for your market, and when will samples be taken?Will the inspection report include photos, measurements and a clear pass or fail recommendation?What Happens If a Batch Fails Inspection?The inspector records the defects, and a Non-Conformance Report (NCR) is sent to the factory and the buyer. The factory then reworks or sorts the goods, and the lot is re-inspected before shipping. Having this process agreed in advance avoids disputes and shortens the delay.How Do Physical Inspections Work With Lab Testing?Inspections check what can be seen and measured on site, such as dimensions, appearance, function and packing. Some requirements, such as chemical limits or electrical safety, need laboratory tests. Inspectors can take samples from the production line and send them to accredited labs such as SGS, TÜV or Intertek, so the test covers the product that is actually being made.Test requirements depend on the product and the destination market (for example CE marking, REACH chemical limits, or FDA rules for food-contact items). Lab tests help you check these requirements, but the importer remains responsible for compliance, so confirm what applies to your product. For tracking inspection data across suppliers, see our article on supply chain management systems.Who Does the Inspections at Sinolinkers?Sinolinkers helps overseas buyers manage sourcing, production, quality control, compliance coordination and international shipping in China. Its Multi-Stage Quality Control in China service uses the six stages above, with these features:Inspections carried out by full-time in-house inspectors, not freelancers, to reduce conflicts of interestAQL sampling based on ANSI/ASQ Z1.4Reports with photos, video, measurement logs and a classification of critical, major and minor defects, not only pass or failNCR issued when a lot fails, with rework supervised and compliance verified on siteCoordination of third-party lab testing with SGS, TÜV or IntertekInspectors assigned by industrial area, such as electronics in Shenzhen and consumer goods in YiwuQC links with the other services: factory audits before production starts, product compliance coordination, and shipping through Toncent Logistics.FAQIs an inspection just a pass or fail?It should not be. A useful report lists defects by type (critical, major, minor), with photos and measurements, so you can decide whether to ship, rework or reject.When is the best time to inspect?Several times: before production for materials, during production at an early stage, and before shipping. Earlier checks leave more room to correct problems.What AQL should I choose?There is no single answer. Many buyers use 0 for critical, 2.5 for major and 4.0 for minor on consumer goods, but your product, market and brand standards may call for tighter limits.Can I use my supplier's own inspection report instead?You can use it as one input, but an independent check gives you information that does not depend on the factory.Do I still need an inspection for repeat orders?Often yes, although the scope may be smaller if the supplier has a good record. Material changes, new tooling and a new production line are all reasons to inspect again.Need quality checks on your orders in China? Visit sinolinkers to talk to the team.

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