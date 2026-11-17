HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China Factory Audit Checklist: What to Verify Before Working With a SupplierShort answer: Before placing an order with a Chinese factory, check five things on site: who owns or controls the factory, whether its machines and quality system are real and working, how it controls defects, how it treats workers and safety, and whether it has the capacity to deliver your order on time. Photos, videos and certificates can all be prepared in advance. An on-site audit shows what the factory does every day.Use the checklist below, and adapt it to your product.What Is a Factory Audit?A factory audit is a visit to a supplier's site to check facts that cannot be verified online: the premises, equipment, records, processes and working conditions. It is different from a product inspection, which checks the goods. An audit checks whether the factory can make your goods reliably.A factory audit is a business risk check. It is not a legal certification, and it does not replace legal advice.What Documents Should You Ask For Before the Audit?Business license with the 18-digit Unified Social Credit CodeFactory address, and proof of ownership or leaseExport history or customer referencesQuality system documents and certificates (ISO or similar)Machine list and calibration recordsRecent inspection or test reportsCurrent order list and production scheduleComparing these with what you see on site is often the quickest way to spot differences.What Should Buyers Verify on Site?Business license and premisesMachines and material traceabilityQuality control and defect handlingLabor standards and workplace safetySerious issues, such as forged documents, severe safety hazards or child labor, are usually reasons to stop working with a supplier.Capacity and lead timeShould the Audit Be Announced or Unannounced?An announced audit makes it easier to see documents and speak with the right people. An unannounced visit shows normal working conditions, because the factory has not prepared. Many buyers use an announced audit first and an unannounced visit later, as a follow-up. Sinolinkers can typically send an auditor to major manufacturing areas within 48–72 hours, depending on location and schedule, which helps when time is short, for example before peak-season shipping (see China to Amazon FBA shipping cost and time risks ).How Does a Factory Audit Process Work?The factory audit process generally consists of four key steps. First, in the Scope stage, the auditor agrees with the buyer on what matters for the product, such as quality, compliance, or capacity. Second, during the On-site visit, auditors check the facility, records, and processes against the established checklist. Third, a comprehensive Report is generated, featuring written details, photos, videos of key steps, and risks ranked by their seriousness. Finally, the process concludes with a Recommendation, which provides a "Go" or "No-Go" decision, or outlines a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) with a strict time limit (often around 30 days) followed by a re-check.What Do You Do With the Audit Results?Go: The factory meets your requirements. Continue with samples and orders.Go with conditions: There are fixable issues. Agree a CAP with deadlines and re-check.No-Go: There are serious issues. Look for another supplier.Good audit reports state clearly what was seen, what was not available, and how serious each finding is.How Can Sinolinkers Help With a China Factory Audit?Sinolinkers helps overseas buyers manage sourcing, production, quality control, compliance coordination and international shipping in China. For factory audits, this includes:Checking the business license, ownership, export history and certificatesOn-site audits of quality systems, labor and safety, and capacity, announced or unannouncedReports with photos, video, ranked risks and Go or No-Go recommendationsCorrective Action Plans, or alternative suppliers through custom sourcing, if a supplier does not passFull-time in-house auditors, to reduce conflicts of interestAfter the audit, the same team can continue with multi-stage QC, compliance coordination and shipping.FAQHow long does a factory audit take?It depends on the size of the factory and the scope. Many audits take one or two days on site, followed by a written report.What is the difference between a factory audit and a product inspection?An audit checks the factory's system and ability. An inspection checks the goods from an order.Can a factory pass an audit and still produce defects?Yes. An audit shows capability on the day. You still need inspections during production and before shipping.Do I need an audit for every supplier?It is most useful for new suppliers, large orders and products with quality or safety requirements. For repeat suppliers, a follow-up visit is often enough.Is an audit the same as a certification?No. An audit is a risk check for the buyer. Certifications such as ISO are issued by accredited bodies under their own rules.Need to check a supplier on site before placing an order? Visit sinolinkers to talk to the team.

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China Factory Audit Checklist: What to Verify Before Working With a Supplier News Provided By Globalso November 17, 2026, 06:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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