MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Solar power is the largest contributor to India's renewable energy capacity, and the country's installed solar capacity rose about 62-fold from 2.82 GW in 2014 to around 175 GW as of October 31, an official release said on Tuesday.

India added 44.61 GW of solar capacity during FY26, nearly doubling the 23.83 GW added in the previous fiscal year. In FY27, the country already added 24.29 GW of solar capacity, maintaining the same pace as the last fiscal year.

India's solar manufacturing sector has also expanded rapidly, with solar module manufacturing capacity increasing from 2.3 GW in 2014 to about 172 GW as of March 31, 2026, and further to 192 GW by June 2026.

"Growth in installed capacity, domestic manufacturing and distributed solar adoption reflects the sector's expanding reach. Policy support, infrastructure development and citizen participation are accelerating this transformation. Solar power is strengthening energy security, supporting economic development and advancing climate action," the statement said.

India added 37 GW of solar capacity during 2025, surpassing the United States in annual additions and emerging as the world's second-largest solar growth market.

Large-scale projects contribute 133 GW of installed solar capacity, including the solar component of hybrid projects. Large projects include Rajasthan's Bhadla Solar Park, Karnataka's Pavagada Solar Park and Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu and Kurnool solar parks.

Rooftop solar systems connected to the electricity grid contribute another 34.97 GW. The remaining capacity comes from off-grid solar systems. Hybrid projects combine solar power with battery storage or other power sources, while off-grid systems provide electricity in areas not connected to the grid.

Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, about 65 lakh households had been solarised as of November 2026. The government had disbursed Rs 28,024 crore in central financial assistance by July 2026, while over 21 lakh households reported zero electricity bills by November 2026.

As of October 2026, the government had approved 56 solar parks with a combined sanctioned capacity of 39,461 MW across the country.

The developments were highlighted during the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo (BRESE) 2026, held in New Delhi from November 2-5. The event drew participants from over 130 countries, including policymakers, investors, industry executives and researchers.

-IANS

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