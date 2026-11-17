MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan completes six months in office on Wednesday, having moved from a stunning electoral victory to the more difficult task of managing a coalition, asserting his authority and keeping a resurgent Opposition on the defensive.

The UDF's 102-seat victory in the May Assembly election ended a decade of Left rule.

But the verdict was followed by an intense contest over who should become Chief Minister, with Satheesan, K.C. Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala in the reckoning.

Satheesan eventually emerged as the choice, with his five years as Leader of the Opposition and his role in leading the campaign working in his favour.

Six months later, he has established himself as a demanding Chief Minister who wants the administration to move at his pace.

His government has also adopted an aggressive approach towards allegations involving the previous LDF regime.

The government has ordered 16 investigations in its first five and a half months, 12 of them involving the previous government or the CPI(M).

The proposed visit of Lionel Messi and the Argentina team, alleged irregularities in Public Service Commission recruitment, and issues involving medicine procurement and institutions in the health sector have come under scrutiny.

The investigations have helped Satheesan keep the Left on the defensive, forcing it to respond to questions over decisions taken during its decade in power.

However, the political impact will ultimately depend on whether the probes produce evidence and reach legally sustainable conclusions.

The Chief Minister has not been without setbacks.

The controversy over the proposed purchase of 500 MW of power through GNA Energy gave Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan an opportunity to question his decision-making.

The government later dropped the proposal after the Power Department and KSEB said there was no immediate need for an expensive short-term purchase.

It was a minor political bruise, but one that exposed the risks of taking decisions before securing wider administrative consensus.

The more serious challenge is emerging within the UDF itself.

Convenor Adoor Prakash has openly expressed resentment over key decisions being taken without consulting him.

Coalition partners, including the RSP and Kerala Congress, are also unhappy over the delay in distributing positions in boards and corporations.

Several institutions continue to be headed by nominees of the previous government.

The delay reflects both Congress factional rivalries and the difficulty of balancing the demands of allies.

For a coalition that returned to power with a commanding mandate, the failure to settle political appointments after six months has become an avoidable source of discontent.

CM Satheesan has shown that he can take charge of the government and put the Opposition under pressure.

The next test is whether he can translate that authority into a functioning team, keep allies together and deliver on governance beyond investigations.