MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 17 (IANS) BRS Deputy Floor Leader in Telangana Assembly, T. Harish Rao, on Tuesday accused the Congress government in the state of allegedly failing to fulfil the promises made in its manifesto, released on this day three years ago.

“Three years of the manifesto. Three years of Congress' deceit,” Harish Rao claimed on 'X'.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader alleged that the much-touted 'Abhaya Hastham (a helping hand)' has turned into a 'Mondi Hastham (stubborn hand)' - one that refuses to fulfill its promises.

“Three years ago, on this very day, in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge, Revanth Reddy pledged that their manifesto was as sacred to them as the Bhagavad Gita, the Quran, or the Holy Bible, and promised that every single point would be implemented without fail. Three years have passed, yet those promises remain unaddressed. There is no sign of implementation. The 'Abhaya Hastham' has become a 'Shunya Hastham' (an empty hand),” he claimed.

Harish Rao alleged that the Congress party has a history of deceiving not only the people who voted for them but also the very gods and holy scriptures they swore upon.

“Why did they fail to keep the word given to the people of Telangana-a promise made right there at Gandhi Bhavan? We demand answers from Mallikarjun Kharge, Revanth Reddy, Manifesto Committee Chairman Sridhar Babu, and Bhatti Vikramarka.”

The former minister claimed the promise to provide legal backing to the 'Six Guarantees' in the very first Cabinet meeting has not been fulfilled. Despite 38 Cabinet meetings held so far, why have these 'Six Guarantees' not been given legal status, he asked.

“They came to power by using the manifesto to weave a web of lies, only to completely abandon the implementation of their promises. By promising the moon through their 'six guarantees' and 420 other assurances, the Congress party came to power, only to systematically betray every single one of those promises,” he alleged.

The BRS leader claimed it was a disgrace that the Congress, a party that invokes the name of Mahatma Gandhi in its politics, has failed to fulfill even the pledges made at Gandhi Bhavan (state Congress office) itself.

He remarked that the only 'achievement' of the Congress over the past three years has been to hoodwink the public by failing to implement their promises.

“The people of Telangana have already recognised the deceitful rhetoric and treachery of the Congress. Now, all that remains is to teach them a fitting lesson,” he added.