MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Musician Travis Barker has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer-songwriter and drummer Phil Collins, recalling how he became fascinated with his drumming at the age of 14.

Sharing a nostalgic account of his childhood, Barker revealed how a live drum duet between Collins and Chester Thompson, featured in a 1990 issue of Modern Drummer magazine, sparked his love for the musician and influenced his own drumming style.

He also credited Collins for helping define the sound of drums in the 1980s, adding that his influence continues to be heard in music today.

Taking to the comment section, Barker wrote:“In the summer of 1990, I was 14 years old. My mom bought me an issue of Modern Drummer magazine. Inside was this little vinyl record you could actually tear out. It was a live drum duet between Phil Collins and Chester Thompson.”

He added:“I played that thing so many times, I literally wore the grooves out. It was the first time I'd ever heard two drummers playing together like that. And I was obsessed. That was the beginning of my love for Phil Collins.”

The musician remembered purposely not changing his“drumheads because I wanted my drums to sound just like Phil's.”

“I begged my parents for more toms because I wanted my drum kit to look like Phil's. At one point, I even put two drum kits together. Nothing matched, but I didn't care. I remember watching him play drums in his music videos on MTV and VH1. My mom would always tell me, 'That's the guy. That's the drummer you need to watch.'”

“And she was right. I wanted to be just like him. Phil is an incredible drummer, a singer, a songwriter, and one of the biggest solo artists in the world. As a kid who loved playing drums more than anything, seeing someone do all of that was mind blowing. Songs like“Sussudio,”“Take Me Home,”“Easy Lover,” and“Against All Odds” were the soundtrack to my childhood.”

Barker added:“And then there's 'In the Air Tonight.' His first solo single, with arguably the most bad ass drum fill of all time. You don't even have to be a drummer to know that fill. When that part comes in, everybody plays air drums. You look at Phil and you don't necessarily expect such a huge sound to come out of him. Thor? Maybe. But Phil Collins? YES PHIL COLLINS.

I remember hearing those drums for the first time and being blown away.”

“That sound changed everything. It helped define the sound of drums in the '80s, and you can still hear his influence today. He was making records and touring with Genesis while writing hit songs and having this massive solo career. He was one of the best at both. And through all of it, he never stopped being a drummer.”

“As Phil once said, 'Whatever else I am, I'm a drummer first.' Thank you, Phil, for inspiring me and so many others to pick up a pair of drumsticks, fall in love with music, and never stop.”