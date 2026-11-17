MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) A total of 753 roads across Chennai are set to be relaid or improved, with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) initiating the process of appointing consultants to supervise the works and enforce construction standards.

Covering major bus routes and neighbourhood streets, the programme will be implemented under the Chief Minister's Integrated Urban Development Mission (CMIUDM).

The corporation has invited bids for project management consultancy services to support the exercise. The road improvement package comprises 66 bus route roads spread across all 15 zones and 687 interior roads in the corporation's three regions.

The interior stretches include both bitumen and concrete surfaces. The selected consultants will oversee the programme from preliminary surveys and planning to execution and final measurements.

Their responsibilities will include scheduling, reviewing contractors' proposals and ensuring compliance with quality requirements at each stage.

According to the proposed allocation, the corporation will improve 66 bus route roads across its 15 zones at an estimated cost of Rs 55.74 crore.

In the North Region, 185 interior roads are proposed for improvement at Rs 16.37 crore. The Central Region accounts for the largest number of interior roads, with 287 stretches earmarked for works costing Rs 39.99 crore.

Another 215 roads in the South Region will be improved at Rs 18.75 crore. A corporation document outlining the consultancy responsibilities states that the selected team must scrutinise, review and approve the contractor's project execution plan before construction begins.

It must also examine drawings and other project documents wherever required. Coordination with utility agencies will form another part of the assignment.

The consultant must assist the corporation in obtaining estimates from electricity authorities, Metro Water and revenue department officials, and follow up on the associated requirements.

The consultancy team will also have to ensure that roads are measured at the site after execution, providing a check on the work completed by contractors.

Corporation officials said the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department had issued a government order for the road-laying programme.

Work is expected to begin in the coming days. Contractors will be required to correct roads where the finished surface height does not meet the prescribed level, officials said.

Such stretches would have to be re-laid. Failure to meet construction requirements could also result in forfeiture of contractors' security deposits and blacklisting, according to corporation officials.