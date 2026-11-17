(MENAFN- NewsVoir) As the Indian real estate sector evolves to meet changing consumer expectations and emerging lifestyle preferences, ASBL is taking a research-led approach to residential development, placing data, consumer insights and thoughtful design at the centre of its projects. Recognising this vision and leadership, Ajitesh Korupolu, CEO of ASBL, received the 'Real Estate Icon' award at the Way2News Mega Conclave.

Ajitesh Korupolu, CEO and Founder of ASBL with Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy



Under Ajitesh Korupolu's leadership, ASBL has focused on developing residential projects that respond to how people want to live today and how their expectations are likely to evolve in the future. The company's approach combines market research, data-driven insights and an understanding of changing consumer preferences to inform decisions across project planning, design and construction.



For ASBL, real estate development goes beyond creating residential structures. It involves understanding the people who will eventually inhabit these spaces, anticipating their requirements and translating those insights into practical, thoughtfully designed living environments. By studying emerging lifestyle trends and the evolving expectations of urban homebuyers, the company aims to create developments that offer long-term relevance and align with contemporary ways of living.



This philosophy reflects a broader shift in the real estate industry, where homebuyers increasingly look beyond conventional specifications and place greater importance on design, functionality and lifestyle considerations. ASBL's emphasis on research and data enables it to approach residential development with a deeper understanding of these expectations, bringing greater purpose and consideration to the way its projects are conceptualised and delivered.



The 'Real Estate Icon' recognition at the Way2News Mega Conclave marks an important milestone in Ajitesh Korupolu's journey as a real estate leader. It also highlights ASBL's continued commitment to innovation, research-led development and creating residential spaces that are aligned with the aspirations of modern homebuyers.



As the real estate landscape continues to transform, ASBL remains focused on combining data, design and consumer understanding to shape the next generation of residential developments.