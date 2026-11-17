MENAFN - Straits Research) Kraft Paper Market Size & Growth Analysis

The global kraft paper market size was valued at USD 19 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 19.48 billion in 2026 to USD 23.73 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Asia Pacific dominated the kraft paper market with a share of 42% in 2025.

Kraft paper is a strong, durable, and recyclable paper material produced from wood pulp through the kraft pulping process, offering high tear resistance and flexibility. It includes various types such as bleached kraft paper, unbleached kraft paper, sack kraft paper, and coated kraft paper. Kraft paper is widely used in packaging, paper bags, corrugated boxes, wrapping materials, and industrial applications to provide reliable protection, support sustainable packaging, and reduce plastic consumption.

Kraft Paper Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 19 Billion2026 Market Size USD 19.48 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 23.73 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 2.5%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025) 42% Fastest-growing Region North America North America CAGR (2026–2034) 6.3%Segment Insights By Product Fastest-growing Segment Specialty Kraft Paper CAGRBy Grade Type Fastest-growing Segment Bleached CAGRBy Type Leading Segment Virgin Natural Kraft Paper Market Share in 2025By Packaging Form Fastest-growing Segment Bags and Pouches CAGR

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01

Increasing Adoption of Recycled and Sustainable Kraft Paper for Packaging Applications

Growing environmental awareness and the shift away from conventional plastic packaging are increasing demand for recyclable and renewable paper-based materials. Recycled kraft paper is gaining traction across retail, food and beverage, e-commerce, and consumer goods packaging because it supports circular material use while providing the strength and durability required for bags, boxes, wraps, and other packaging formats.

In June 2026, market analysis identified recycled kraft paper as the largest product segment, supported by increasing adoption of sustainable packaging and circular economy practices.

02

Growing Development of High-Performance and Barrier-Coated Kraft Paper Solutions

Advances in coating, treatment, and paper-processing technologies are expanding kraft paper into applications that traditionally relied on plastic or laminated materials. Moisture resistance, grease resistance, heat sealability, printability, and improved strength are enabling kraft paper to serve a wider range of food, flexible, retail, and industrial packaging requirements while maintaining its paper-based characteristics.

In August 2026, industry analysis highlighted barrier coatings and high-strength kraft paper development as important areas supporting the replacement of plastic-based packaging formats.

Kraft Paper Market Dynamics 01

Expansion of Retail, Food Service, and Industrial Packaging Applications Supports Kraft Paper Market Growth

Increasing use of kraft paper across retail bags, food service packaging, corrugated products, industrial sacks, and protective packaging is broadening its addressable application base. Its combination of strength, printability, convertibility, and compatibility with different packaging formats supports continued use across diverse end-use industries and contributes to market expansion.

01

Fluctuating Pulp and Recycled Fiber Costs Can Limit Kraft Paper Market Expansion

Kraft paper manufacturers remain exposed to changes in the availability and cost of wood pulp, recycled fibers, energy, chemicals, and transportation. Variations in raw material supply and production costs can increase manufacturing expenses and pressure profit margins, particularly when packaging customers remain sensitive to price changes and alternative materials compete for the same applications.

01

Expansion of E-Commerce and Food Packaging Creates New Growth Opportunities for Kraft Paper

Rapid growth in online retail, food delivery, takeaway services, and packaged food consumption is increasing demand for lightweight yet durable packaging materials. Kraft paper can be converted into corrugated boxes, paper bags, protective wraps, pouches, and other formats, allowing manufacturers to address growing shipment volumes while meeting sustainability requirements across retail and food-related applications.

01

Balancing Moisture Resistance, Packaging Performance, Recyclability, and Cost Creates Challenges

Kraft paper must increasingly deliver performance characteristics comparable to plastic-based materials while preserving recyclability and competitive production economics.

Kraft Paper Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product

The sack kraft paper segment dominated the kraft paper market with a market share of 56% and a value of USD 10.64 billion. It is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Sack kraft paper maintains its leading position because of its high strength, durability, and suitability for packaging applications that require resistance to mechanical stress. Its extensive use in industrial sacks, food packaging, construction materials, and other bulk packaging applications supports steady demand. Growing preference for recyclable and fiber-based packaging solutions is also encouraging manufacturers and end users to adopt kraft paper as an alternative to less sustainable packaging materials.

Specialty kraft paper is projected to register a faster CAGR of 5.9% as demand increases for customized and performance-oriented paper solutions. Specialty grades are used in applications requiring specific properties such as enhanced strength, barrier performance, printability, appearance, or resistance to moisture and grease. Increasing demand for premium packaging, foodservice packaging, and specialized industrial applications is supporting segment growth. Ongoing product development and increasing emphasis on functional and sustainable packaging are further expanding opportunities for specialty kraft paper.

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By Grade Type

The unbleached segment dominated the kraft paper market with a market share of 62% and a value of USD 11.78 billion. It is projected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Unbleached kraft paper maintains its leading position because of its high strength, natural appearance, comparatively lower processing requirements, and suitability for a broad range of packaging applications. Its brown appearance is also increasingly associated with recyclable and environmentally conscious packaging. Growing demand for sustainable paper-based packaging and continued use in sacks, bags, corrugated products, and industrial packaging are supporting demand for unbleached kraft paper.

Bleached kraft paper accounted for a 38% market share and a value of USD 7.22 billion, with a projected CAGR of 5.7%. Bleached grades are increasingly used where manufacturers require a lighter surface, improved printability, enhanced visual appeal, or a cleaner appearance. They are particularly suitable for food and beverage packaging, consumer goods, pharmaceutical packaging, and premium applications. Increasing demand for attractive branded packaging and improved printing performance is supporting the adoption of bleached kraft paper across consumer-facing applications.

By Type

The virgin natural kraft paper segment dominated the kraft paper market with a market share of 34% and a value of USD 6.46 billion. It is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Virgin natural kraft paper maintains strong demand because of its high fiber strength, durability, and suitability for demanding packaging applications. It is widely used where structural integrity and resistance to tearing are important requirements. Continued demand for strong and recyclable packaging materials across food, industrial, and consumer applications is supporting the segment.

Natural recycled kraft paper is projected to register a CAGR of 6.1%, making it the fastest-growing major segment within the type category. Increasing emphasis on recycled content, circular packaging systems, and resource efficiency is encouraging manufacturers and brands to incorporate recycled kraft paper into packaging solutions. Black and coloured kraft papers provide differentiated visual characteristics for decorative and specialty packaging, while white or bleached kraft paper supports applications requiring a clean appearance and strong printability. Printed kraft paper is also gaining importance as brands increasingly use packaging surfaces for product information, branding, graphics, and promotional communication.

By Packaging Form

The bags and pouches segment dominated the kraft paper market with a market share of 28% and a value of USD 5.32 billion. It is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Kraft paper bags and pouches are widely used because they provide a practical, lightweight, recyclable, and customizable packaging format for food, retail, and consumer products. Growing restrictions on certain plastic packaging formats and increasing consumer preference for paper-based alternatives are supporting demand. Improvements in printing, barrier coatings, sealing technologies, and pouch construction are further expanding the use of kraft paper in flexible packaging.

Sacks accounted for a 24% market share and a value of USD 4.56 billion and remain important for bulk packaging applications. Corrugated sheets represented 19% of the market and are widely used to manufacture protective shipping and transport packaging. Cartons accounted for 13% and benefit from demand for lightweight and printable packaging formats, while envelopes serve document, mailing, and retail packaging requirements. Composite cans provide rigid paper-based packaging for selected food, beverage, and consumer products. Increasing e-commerce activity, demand for protective transport packaging, and the shift toward recyclable packaging formats are supporting growth across these packaging forms.

By End User

The food & beverages segment dominated the kraft paper market with a market share of 39% and a value of USD 7.41 billion. It is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Kraft paper is extensively used in food and beverage packaging because of its strength, versatility, printability, and compatibility with a wide range of packaging formats. Bags, pouches, sacks, cartons, and other paper-based solutions are increasingly being adopted as brands seek recyclable and fiber-based alternatives. Growth in packaged foods, takeaway consumption, foodservice, and sustainable packaging initiatives is supporting continued demand from the food and beverage industry.

The pharmaceutical segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% as demand increases for reliable and printable paper-based packaging for pharmaceutical products and related materials. Building and construction applications use kraft paper in packaging and protective material applications, while cosmetic and personal care companies increasingly use kraft paper to support premium and environmentally conscious packaging strategies. Electronics and electrical applications rely on kraft paper for protective, insulating, and packaging requirements. Increasing sustainability commitments, growing use of recyclable packaging, and demand for durable paper-based solutions are supporting kraft paper adoption across these end-user industries.

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Kraft Paper Market Regional OutlookAsia Pacific Kraft Paper Market Analysis

Asia Pacific kraft paper market accounted for 42% of the global market, reaching USD 7.98 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The region represents the largest market, supported by expanding packaging industries, rapid urbanization, e-commerce growth, rising demand for sustainable packaging, and increasing use of paper-based alternatives to plastic. Kraft paper is widely used for bags, sacks, corrugated packaging, wrapping materials, food packaging, and industrial applications. Growing consumer awareness of recyclable and renewable packaging materials is encouraging manufacturers and retailers to adopt kraft-based solutions. Expansion of organized retail, food delivery, logistics, and online commerce is further increasing demand for durable and lightweight packaging materials.

China Kraft Paper Market Insights

China represents an important kraft paper market, supported by its large packaging manufacturing base, extensive e-commerce sector, expanding food and beverage industry, and growing demand for paper-based packaging solutions. Kraft paper is increasingly used for shopping bags, shipping sacks, corrugated packaging, food-service packaging, and industrial applications. E-commerce and parcel delivery continue to generate demand for protective and durable paper packaging, while manufacturers are also responding to increasing interest in recyclable and lower-plastic packaging formats. Domestic paper production capabilities, extensive converting infrastructure, and strong export-oriented manufacturing further support market development. Companies are increasingly focusing on lightweight materials, improved strength, recyclable packaging formats, and efficient paper utilization.

Japan Kraft Paper Market Insights

Japan's kraft paper market is supported by an advanced packaging industry, established paper manufacturing capabilities, and strong demand for high-quality and functional packaging materials. Kraft paper is used across retail, food and beverage, industrial packaging, shipping, and specialty applications. Manufacturers increasingly focus on lightweight, durable, recyclable, and visually appealing paper solutions to meet evolving packaging requirements. E-commerce and convenience-oriented consumption are supporting demand for practical packaging formats, while sustainability considerations are encouraging the use of renewable and recyclable paper materials. Product quality, strength, printability, and efficient material usage remain important considerations for Japanese packaging manufacturers and converters.

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North America Kraft Paper Market Analysis

North America kraft paper market accounted for 24% of the global market, reaching USD 4.56 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for sustainable packaging, expansion of e-commerce, growth in foodservice and food delivery, and continued replacement of plastic-based packaging with recyclable paper alternatives. Kraft paper is widely used in shopping bags, corrugated packaging, industrial sacks, wrapping materials, and food packaging. Retailers and consumer goods companies are increasingly seeking packaging materials that support sustainability objectives while maintaining strength and functionality. Development of lightweight kraft grades, improved barrier properties, recyclable coatings, and customized packaging formats is further supporting regional demand.

US Kraft Paper Market Insights

The United States represents a major kraft paper market supported by extensive retail and e-commerce activity, a large food and beverage industry, and increasing adoption of sustainable packaging. Kraft paper is used in shipping bags, grocery bags, corrugated packaging, industrial sacks, food-service packaging, and wrapping applications. Growing consumer and corporate attention to recyclable and renewable packaging materials is encouraging companies to reduce reliance on conventional plastic formats. E-commerce growth is creating additional demand for durable paper-based shipping and protective packaging, while food delivery and takeaway services are supporting demand for kraft bags and food packaging. Manufacturers are also investing in stronger lightweight grades, customized printing, recyclable structures, and packaging solutions designed to improve material efficiency.

Canada Kraft Paper Market Insights

Canada's kraft paper market is supported by established forestry and paper industries, growing e-commerce activity, food packaging demand, and increasing preference for recyclable packaging materials. Kraft paper is used across grocery bags, shipping packaging, industrial sacks, foodservice applications, and retail packaging. Consumers and businesses increasingly consider recyclability, renewable sourcing, and packaging waste when selecting materials, supporting opportunities for kraft-based solutions. The country's strong forest-resource base also provides an important foundation for paper and packaging production. Manufacturers are developing lightweight and high-strength grades while improving printability, barrier performance, and converting efficiency to meet the requirements of modern retail and industrial packaging applications.

Middle East and Africa Kraft Paper Market Analysis

Middle East and Africa kraft paper market accounted for 6% of the global market, reaching USD 1.14 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Regional demand is supported by expanding retail and foodservice industries, e-commerce development, logistics activity, population growth, and increasing interest in sustainable packaging. Kraft paper is used for bags, sacks, corrugated packaging, foodservice products, wrapping materials, and industrial packaging. Businesses are increasingly evaluating paper-based alternatives as packaging waste and plastic reduction become more important considerations. Investments in packaging manufacturing, retail infrastructure, food processing, and logistics are creating additional opportunities for kraft paper suppliers and converters across the region.

UAE Kraft Paper Market Insights

The UAE represents an important kraft paper market in the region, supported by retail expansion, hospitality, foodservice, e-commerce, tourism, and logistics activities. Kraft paper is increasingly used for shopping bags, foodservice packaging, takeaway bags, wrapping materials, and shipping applications. Businesses are seeking packaging solutions that combine durability, presentation, convenience, and recyclable characteristics. The country's large international retail and hospitality sectors also create demand for customized and premium paper packaging. Growing investment in sustainable business practices and packaging alternatives is encouraging companies to consider kraft paper for applications traditionally served by plastic. Strong logistics infrastructure and the UAE's position as a regional trade hub further support distribution and market development.

Saudi Arabia Kraft Paper Market Insights

Saudi Arabia's kraft paper market is supported by population growth, retail and foodservice expansion, e-commerce development, logistics investment, and increasing demand for sustainable packaging formats. Kraft paper is used across shopping bags, food packaging, industrial sacks, corrugated materials, and shipping applications. The expansion of supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, delivery services, and online commerce is creating additional demand for practical paper packaging. Companies are increasingly exploring recyclable and renewable materials as part of broader packaging improvements. Growth in domestic manufacturing, infrastructure development, and diversification of the industrial sector is also creating opportunities for paper converters and packaging suppliers serving consumer and industrial markets.

Europe Kraft Paper Market Analysis

Europe kraft paper market accounted for 21% of the global market, reaching USD 3.99 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The region benefits from established paper and packaging industries, strong demand for recyclable packaging, and increasing adoption of paper-based alternatives across retail, foodservice, e-commerce, and industrial applications. Kraft paper is valued for its strength, recyclability, renewable material characteristics, and versatility across packaging formats. Manufacturers are increasingly developing lightweight grades, improved barrier solutions, recyclable coatings, and specialty kraft products. Sustainability-focused packaging strategies among retailers, food producers, and consumer goods companies continue to influence material selection and encourage innovation across the regional kraft paper industry.

Germany Kraft Paper Market Insights

Germany's kraft paper market is supported by a strong packaging industry, established paper manufacturing capabilities, extensive industrial production, and high demand for recyclable packaging solutions. Kraft paper is widely relevant to corrugated packaging, industrial sacks, retail bags, food packaging, and shipping applications. Manufacturers increasingly focus on material efficiency, recyclability, strength, and improved packaging performance while reducing unnecessary material usage. E-commerce and logistics activity are also supporting demand for durable paper-based shipping formats. German packaging companies are investing in lightweight materials, improved converting technologies, functional coatings, and customized packaging solutions to address sustainability and performance requirements across consumer and industrial markets.

United Kingdom Kraft Paper Market Insights

The United Kingdom has a well-established kraft paper market supported by retail, foodservice, e-commerce, logistics, and growing demand for sustainable packaging. Kraft paper is used for shopping bags, takeaway packaging, shipping materials, wrapping products, corrugated packaging, and industrial sacks. Retailers and consumer goods companies are increasingly exploring recyclable and renewable packaging options as part of broader waste-reduction and sustainability strategies. E-commerce growth is creating additional demand for paper-based shipping and protective packaging, while food delivery is supporting demand for kraft bags and takeaway formats. Manufacturers are also developing customized, lightweight, printed, and functional kraft paper solutions to meet the requirements of modern packaging applications.

Kraft Paper Market Competitive Landscape

The provided company list appears to correspond primarily to industrial tank, storage, composite, and water infrastructure companies rather than kraft paper manufacturers. CST Industries, Inc., Mondi Group, ZCL Composites Inc., Tank Connection, DN Tanks, American Tank Company, Valmet Oyj, Crom Corporation, Holmen Board and Paper, Caldwell Tanks, and Snyder Industries Inc. operate across areas including industrial storage, composite tanks, water infrastructure, and paper and board technologies. As a result, the list does not consistently represent the competitive landscape of the global kraft paper market, which typically includes kraft paper producers, pulp and paper manufacturers, and packaging companies. The competitive dynamics of the kraft paper market are generally shaped by production capacity, pulp availability, product quality, sustainability, recycled fiber utilization, energy efficiency, and demand for kraft-based packaging solutions.

Specialty Kraft Paper Sack Kraft Paper

Bleached Unbleached

Virgin Natural Kraft Paper Natural Recycled Kraft Paper Black Kraft Paper Coloured Kraft Paper White or Bleached Kraft Paper Printed Kraft Paper.

Bags and Pouches Sacks Envelopes Corrugated Sheets Composite Cans Cartons

Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical Building and Construction Cosmetic and Personal Care Electronics and Electricals

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Kraft Paper Market CST Industries, Inc. Mondi Grou ZCL Composites Inc. Tank Connection DN Tanks American Tank Company Valmet Oyj Crom Corporatio Holmen Board and Paper Caldwell Tanks Snyder Industries Inc. The Navigator Company Containment Solutions, Inc. BUWATE Watts Water Technologies Aquality Trading & Consulting Dalsem Florida AquastoreKey Industry Developments March 2026 Mondi expanded its kraft paper production capabilities with investments in sustainable paper manufacturing technologies, strengthening its portfolio of sack kraft paper and packaging-grade kraft solutions for industrial and consumer applications. January 2026 Smurfit Westrock expanded its sustainable paper packaging solutions portfolio with advanced kraft paper-based packaging products designed to support recyclable and fiber-based alternatives across food, beverage, and industrial sectors. October 2025 Stora Enso expanded its renewable packaging materials portfolio with new kraft paper solutions designed for improved recyclability, lightweight packaging, and reduced environmental impact. August 2025 UPM expanded its kraft paper and renewable fiber solutions portfolio, focusing on sustainable packaging applications and high-performance paper materials for industrial users ScopeSegmentation By Product 2By Grade Type 2By Type 6By Packaging Form 6By End User 5Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 8Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5CST Industries, Inc. · Mondi Group · ZCL Composites Inc. · Tank Connection · DN TanksRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The kraft paper market size is valued at USD 19.48 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 23.73 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 42% in 2025. The top players in this market are CST Industries, Inc., Mondi Group, ZCL Composites Inc., Tank Connection. The kraft paper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.