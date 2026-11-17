MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Oman have discussed expanding the capital of their joint investment company and advancing projects across key economic sectors during a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a delegation of Omani business representatives in Muscat on November 16.

According to Uzbekistan's presidential press service, the meeting was attended by Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, President of Oman's Investment Authority, and senior executives from major Omani companies.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Faisal Al Rawas, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SABCO Group, Sayyid Ayman Al Busaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Voltamp Energy, Abdulrahman bin Salim Al Hatmi, CEO of Asyad Group, Rashad Mohammed Al Zubair, Chairman of the Board of Zubair Corporation, and Omar Bahram, Head of UzOman.

Particular attention was given to increasing the authorized capital of the Uzbekistan-Oman Investment Company and implementing joint projects in mining, electrical engineering, chemicals, renewable energy, urban development, transport and logistics, infrastructure and agriculture.

Additionally, the sides highlighted the role of the planned Uzbekistan-Oman Business Council in establishing direct dialogue between business communities and facilitating joint investment initiatives.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to establish a joint working group to advance the proposed initiatives and hold quarterly reviews to assess progress.