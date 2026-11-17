MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Brazilian state-controlled oil major Petrobras has received approximately 1.9 billion Brazilian reais (R$) in payments under the government's Economic Subvention Programs, the company said in a statement on November 16.

The payment relates to diesel sales made between June 1 and June 15 under Provisional Measure No. 1,363.

Petrobras also received R$1.5 million in additional subsidies related to diesel sales between August 1 and August 15, and another R$3.9 million for the additional amount associated with diesel sales between June 16 and June 30.

With these latest payments, the cumulative amount received by Petrobras under government subsidy programs for diesel, gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has reached approximately R$18 billion.

Petrobras is an integrated energy company operating across the oil, natural gas and energy sectors, with activities spanning exploration, production, transportation, refining and natural gas processing.

The Brazilian Federal Government is the company's controlling shareholder.

According to the latest data, in 3Q26, the company's average production of oil, NGL, and natural gas reached a record of 3.512 MMboed, 11.7% higher than 3Q25 and 5.3% higher than 2Q26, due primarily to the highest production efficiency level in eight years, the ramp-up of P-78 and P-79 FPSOs in Búzios field, FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão reaching peak production in Mero field, and lower losses due to maintenance shutdowns. This quarter, 12 new producing wells started up, 6 of which in Campos Basin and 6 in Santos Basin.