(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 17. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 37 currencies went up, while 9 currencies fell compared to November 16. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,928,607 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,122,313 rials. On November 16, the euro was priced at 2,120,892 rials.

Currency Rial on November 17 Rial on November 16 1 US dollar USD 1,928,607 1,924,758 1 British pound GBP 2,543,104 2,544,100 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,296,272 2,297,244 1 Swedish króna SEK 190,969 190,904 1 Norwegian krone NOK 199,982 201,049 1 Danish krone DKK 283,910 283,792 1 Indian rupee INR 20,539 20,416 1 UAE Dirham AED 525,148 524,100 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,189,290 6,179,736 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 697,828 695,934 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,207,976 1,205,411 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 245,819 245,329 1 Omani rial OMR 5,011,367 5,001,371 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,348,184 1,349,380 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,062,097 1,063,174 1 South African rand ZAR 113,490 113,719 1 Turkish lira TRY 38,271 38,199 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,373 23,429 1 Qatari riyal QAR 529,837 528,780 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 127,263 127,224 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,806 15,777 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,301,570 1,304,487 1 Saudi riyal SAR 514,295 513,269 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 5,129,274 5,119,037 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,496,014 1,494,234 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,549,634 1,543,347 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 57,981 57,864 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 918 917 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,283,082 1,275,385 1 Libyan dinar LYD 298,648 298,602 1 Chinese yuan CNY 289,238 288,516 100 Thai baht THB 5,691,428 5,680,436 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 471,152 471,075 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,444,032 1,439,707 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,720,179 2,714,750 1 euro EUR 2,122,313 2,120,892 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 433,731 432,578 1 Georgian lari GEL 744,721 742,788 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 105,606 105,659 1 Afghan afghani AFN 29,682 29,329 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 640,861 640,732 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,134,469 1,131,466 100 Philippine pesos PHP 3,019,788 3,016,964 1 Tajik somoni TJS 209,699 208,960 1 Turkmen manat TMT 551,613 549,931 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,113 2,112

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,122,313 rials and $1 costs 1,928,607 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,68-2,71 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,95-2,98 million rials.