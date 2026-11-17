MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has approved the composition of its side of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kyrgyz Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation, which is intended to further expand bilateral partnership between the two countries, the Turkmen government's press service reported.

The composition was approved by a resolution signed by the President of Turkmenistan on November 16, 2026.

"With the aim of further strengthening the partnership between Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, the President of Turkmenistan signed a decree approving the composition of the Turkmen-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Humanitarian Cooperation on the Turkmen side," the report said.

For reference, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan maintain cooperation through political consultations and an intergovernmental commission covering trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian issues.

Energy cooperation has become one of the most tangible areas of economic engagement. Turkmenistan began supplying electricity to Kyrgyzstan in August 2021. According to the International Energy Agency, these supplies reached 1.6 billion kWh in 2023. In April 2025, the two countries signed a new intergovernmental agreement on electricity supplies, which remains in force until the end of 2026. Turkmen electricity has therefore become one of the sources helping Kyrgyzstan meet its energy needs, particularly during periods of higher demand.

Trade ties remain relatively modest in scale but offer room for expansion. According to UN Comtrade data, bilateral trade amounted to approximately $29.6 million in 2025. Kyrgyzstan's exports to Turkmenistan included cocoa products, pharmaceutical goods and electrical equipment. In the opposite direction, key exports included vegetables, mineral fuels and petroleum products. This trade structure points to opportunities to broaden exchanges beyond energy, including food products, industrial goods and consumer products.

Transport connectivity is another area of mutual interest. As a landlocked country, Kyrgyzstan is interested in expanding access to international transport routes. In 2021, the two countries explored the possibility of developing a corridor connecting them to the Caspian Sea and using the capabilities of Turkmenbashi International Seaport to move cargo along the East-West-East route. In February 2024, the relevant agencies of both countries again discussed the development of transport and transit-logistics links. Such a route could give Kyrgyz exporters and freight operators broader access to Caspian transport connections and markets beyond Central Asia.