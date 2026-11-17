

The final close was led by Ackermans & van Haaren, with participation from additional new investors AbbVie Ventures and M Ventures, alongside existing investors Bioqube Ventures, Korys and Novo Holdings

Funds will take first development candidate COM002 into the clinic, advance a second program into IND-enabling development and expand the BiCETM pipeline Michael Rosenzweig (AbbVie Ventures), Charlotte Kremers (M Ventures) and Lenny Van Steenhuyse (Ackermans & van Haaren) join the Board of Directors



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commit Biologics (“Commit”), the biotechnology company pioneering complement-powered immune engagers, today announced the completion of a $60 million (€54 million) seed financing round to advance its pipeline of complement-powered immune engagers toward the clinic. The final close was led by Ackermans & van Haaren, with participation from additional new investors AbbVie Ventures and M Ventures, and existing investors Bioqube Ventures, Korys and Novo Holdings.

Proceeds from the financing will support the completion of IND-enabling activities and IND filing for COM002, Commit's first development candidate, which was announced last week. COM002 is a dual-targeting Bispecific Complement Engager (BiCETM) molecule designed for targeted immune cell depletion, developed for patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Additionally, the financing will advance a second program into IND-enabling development and expand Commit's BiCETM pipeline.

“Commit was founded on a simple idea: that complement, one of the most powerful parts of our immune system, could be deliberately directed against diseased cells. With this financing, we will take COM002, a first-in-class immune engager that works independently of T cells, into the clinic and build the foundation for complement-powered immune engagers to become a new pillar of immunotherapy,” said Dr. Thomas L. F. Montgomery Andresen, CEO of Commit Biologics.

He added:“Seeing our first development candidate backed by such a strong group of financial and strategic investors is a proud moment for the whole team.”

Charlotte Kremers, Principal at M Ventures, said:“Complement is among the immune system's most potent effector mechanisms yet remains largely untapped in drug development. Commit has made it programmable in a standard antibody, creating a path to medicines with differentiated efficacy and safety profiles across indications.”

Lenny Van Steenhuyse, Investment Manager at Ackermans & van Haaren, added:“We firmly believe that Commit's novel drug platform has the potential to generate a new treatment paradigm in immunotherapy based on the highly compelling preclinical data in targeted cell depletion. Ackermans & van Haaren is proud to support the Commit team and lead this financing to realize the full potential of the BiCETM platform.”

For more information, please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Nick Bastin, Stephen Adams, Aoife Minihan

Tel: +44 (0) 204 566 8543

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About the BiCETM platform

Commit's proprietary BiCETM platform turns IgG antibodies into complement-powered immune engagers. BiCETM antibodies are designed to recruit the complement protein C1q to induce rapid and selective elimination of targeted diseased cells through a T cell-independent mechanism. The platform taps into one of nature's most ancient defense mechanisms, while retaining the properties of a conventional IgG antibody.

About Commit Biologics

Commit Biologics is developing complement-powered immune engagers, a new class of immunotherapies for autoimmune disease, oncology and beyond. Founded as a spin-out from Aarhus University, a long-standing internationally recognized hub for complement research, Commit is today based in Copenhagen and Aarhus. The company is backed by Ackermans & van Haaren, AbbVie Ventures, M Ventures, Bioqube Ventures, Korys and Novo Holdings.