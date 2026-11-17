MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LHV Group earned a consolidated net profit of EUR 9.4 million in October, supported by continued growth in net interest income and lower costs, while higher loan impairments reduced the result. Return on equity attributable to shareholders was 13.9% in October. Among the subsidiaries, LHV Bank AS earned a net profit of EUR 10.8 million and LHV Bank Limited recorded a loss of EUR 0.6 million. AS LHV Varahaldus earned a net profit of EUR 0.1 million and AS LHV Kindlustus EUR 0.01 million.

Net income reached EUR 30.0 million in October, EUR 2.2 million more than in September and 18% more than a year ago. Growth was driven by net interest income, which increased by EUR 1.7 million over the month to EUR 24.4 million. In annual comparison, net interest income grew by 23% and the net interest margin rose to 2.9%. Net fee and commission income was EUR 5.1 million, remaining at the level of October of the previous year, but decreasing by EUR 2.2 million compared to September, as September included annual card fees. Operating expenses decreased by EUR 1.4 million over the month to EUR 14.0 million and remained at the level of the previous year. Loan impairments of EUR 4.2 million were recognised, half of which were related to LHV Bank Limited.

The consolidated loan portfolio of LHV Group reached EUR 6.01 billion at the end of October, growing by EUR 55 million over the month and by 14% over the year. Consolidated deposits reached EUR 7.67 billion, decreasing by EUR 70 million over the month. In annual comparison, deposits grew by 2%. The volume of funds managed by LHV reached EUR 1.80 billion, decreasing by EUR 18 million over the month and growing by 8% over the year. The number of payments related to financial intermediaries reached 9.2 million in October (8.1 million in October 2025). The loan portfolio exceeds the financial plan by EUR 32 million. Deposits fall short of the financial plan by EUR 714 million and the volume of funds by EUR 55 million.

The cumulative net profit of LHV Group for 2026 reached EUR 91.3 million by the end of October, exceeding the financial plan by EUR 1.5 million and remaining 4% lower than in the same period of the previous year. Cumulative net income reached EUR 262.8 million, falling short of the financial plan by EUR 4.0 million and being 5% higher in annual comparison. Net interest income exceeds the financial plan by EUR 8.9 million, while net fee and commission income falls short of the plan by EUR 7.0 million. Operating expenses reached EUR 146.6 million, exceeding the financial plan by EUR 5.6 million. Loan impairments amounted to EUR 2.3 million, which is EUR 10.4 million less than foreseen in the financial plan. LHV Group is well capitalised and all capital targets are met with a sufficient buffer.



LHV Bank Estonia

The net profit of LHV Bank in Estonia reached EUR 10.8 million in October. Net interest income increased by EUR 0.8 million month-on-month. Net fee and commission income decreased by EUR 2.2 million and operating expenses by EUR 0.9 million. Other net income improved by EUR 5.9 million due to the revaluation of the liquidity portfolio. The number of bank customers increased by 2,500 in October to 520,000 and the number of customers making daily payments increased by 2,200 to 241,000.

The loan portfolio grew by EUR 15 million in October to EUR 4.93 billion. Retail loans increased by EUR 27 million and corporate loans decreased by EUR 12 million. Loan impairments of EUR 2.0 million were recognised. Deposits decreased by EUR 217 million over the month to EUR 6.20 billion.

The cumulative net profit of LHV Bank in Estonia reached EUR 89.0 million by the end of October, exceeding the financial plan by EUR 2.8 million. Excluding intragroup interest rate swaps, net profit exceeds the financial plan by EUR 8.3 million. The loan portfolio exceeds the financial plan by EUR 92 million and deposits fall short of the plan by EUR 596 million.



LHV Bank United Kingdom

The net loss of LHV Bank, operating in the United Kingdom, was EUR 0.6 million in October, as loan impairments of EUR 2.1 million exceeded earnings before impairments of EUR 1.5 million. Higher impairments reflect the normal credit risk of a rapidly grown SME loan portfolio, and the focus therefore remains on a conservative lending policy and active portfolio management. Net interest income reached EUR 3.6 million and has exceeded the financial plan by EUR 1.0 million since the beginning of the year.

The loan portfolio reached EUR 1.07 billion at the end of October, growing by 59% over the year, but falling short of the financial plan by EUR 66 million. Deposits grew by EUR 37 million over the month, reaching EUR 1.54 billion.

The cumulative net profit of LHV Bank Limited reached EUR 3.5 million by the end of October, falling short of the financial plan by EUR 4.0 million, mainly due to impairments being EUR 3.3 million higher than planned. In annual comparison, net profit has grown by 18%. In October, Damian Thompson was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the bank, and subject to regulatory approval, he will take office on 4 January 2027.



LHV Varahaldus

The net profit of LHV Varahaldus reached EUR 0.1 million in October. October was characterised by a general decline in financial markets, which also affected the performance of pension funds. Among the pension funds, Julge declined by 1.5% in October, Ettevõtlik by 1.2% and Tasakaalukas and Rahulik by 0.2% each. LHV Indeks, which has had a very strong year overall but is more exposed to equity market fluctuations, lost 2.8% of its value in October. The number of II pillar customers making active monthly contributions increased slightly in October to over 104,000.

The cumulative net profit of LHV Varahaldus reached EUR 0.4 million by the end of October, in line with the financial plan. Assets under management fall short of the financial plan by EUR 55 million.



LHV Kindlustus

The net profit of LHV Kindlustus was EUR 0.01 million in October, affected by higher claims frequency and changes in reserves for previous claims. Contract premiums written reached EUR 4.2 million in October, remaining slightly below the financial plan. A total of 14,400 new claims were registered and gross incurred claims amounted to EUR 3.1 million. The net loss ratio rose from 71.8% to 77.6% over the month. At the end of October, the number of active insurance contracts was near 342,000 and the number of customers reached 252,000.

The cumulative net profit of LHV Kindlustus reached EUR 0.4 million by the end of October, falling short of the financial plan by EUR 1.9 million due to a higher-than-planned claims volume this year. Cumulative contract premiums written exceed the financial plan by EUR 0.5 million.

AS LHV Group reports are available at:

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Bank AS, AS LHV Varahaldus, AS LHV Kindlustus and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. The services of LHV Bank in Estonia are used by 520,000 customers, the II pillar pension funds managed by LHV have 104,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 252,000 customers. LHV Bank in the United Kingdom holds a banking licence and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, loans to small and medium-sized enterprises, and retail banking services.

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LHV Group 2026-10-EN