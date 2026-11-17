Trading Update Q3 2026: Strong Performance Across The Group
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights third quarter 2026
- Group nine-month turnover surpassed 3.2 billion euros, up 6% year-on-year Order book stood at 6.8 billion euros at the end of the third quarter, compared to 7.1 billion euros at half-year, with a substantial pipeline of identified opportunities supporting future order intake Management reiterates its full-year outlook, expecting turnover to slightly exceed the 2025 level and EBITDA margin to remain in line with 2025
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P2026 DEME Trading update Q3 2026 ENG
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