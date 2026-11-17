MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eureka Ergonomic has announced the expansion of its Mathias Collection with three new seating models - the Marcel High-Back Office Chair, Mason Low-Back Office Chair and Matteo Napa Leather Lounge Chair with Ottoman - transforming its signature executive chair into a four-model furniture collection designed for work, meetings and relaxation. The expansion follows sales of more than 10,000 chairs across the Mathias family and marks a significant step in the company's effort to bring coordinated, premium seating solutions to home offices, professional workplaces and living spaces.

Originally centered on the Mathias Executive Chair, the collection now offers distinct seating options for different activities while maintaining a consistent design identity. From high-back executive seating and low-back guest chairs to a reclining lounge chair, the expanded lineup allows customers to furnish multiple areas of a room with complementary materials, finishes and silhouettes.









Four chairs, one wood-and-upholstery system

Every chair in the family uses FSC®-certified wood. Eleven layers of wood veneer are laminated and formed into bentwood panels, then finished with a wood veneer that brings the grain and warm tone of the material into the room. Panels are matched to the upholstery rather than fixed per model, so deeper wood tones sit under black and brown leather while lighter tones sit under off-white and fabric.

What separates the four models is how much of that panel the design exposes, how far it curves, and what surrounds it. The Mathias and Marcel use a broad back panel framed by high upholstery. The Mason carries the same panel into a shorter, narrower silhouette with no headrest. The Matteo takes the curve into a wraparound lounge profile, where wood and leather meet along a continuous line. Seen side by side, the family reads as one design decision applied at four scales - which is why chairs from different price points can share a room without competing.

-p alt="" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" height="754" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3d4732cc-382b-4eb4-9982-69f2c5f4b14e/eureka-ergonomic-expands-best-selling6.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" width="748" data-dpi="96" data-filename="Eureka Ergonomic Expands Best-Selling6.png" />Youtube:

Mathias: the model the family is built around

Mathias is the reference point. It pairs a classic executive silhouette with Napa leather across the primary touch surfaces, a curved wood back panel, thick padding over the seat and back, a tilt mechanism, an aluminum alloy five-star base and a Class 4 gas cylinder, and it is built to contract grade.

Where Mathias separates itself is fit. Three versions cover different statures rather than different styles.

Standard is rated for users from 5'3" to 6', with a 19.29"–21.06" seat height, a 17.32" seat width and a 330 lb capacity.

XL widens the seat to 18.5" and raises the height range to 19.69"–22.81" for users from 6' to 6'6", with a 400 lb capacity.

Pro keeps the 18.5" seat width and 330 lb capacity but opens the recline to 97°–123°, against 101°–113° on the other two, for a deeper lean-back during reading or a call.

Upholstery follows the same logic. Beyond black, beige and brown Napa leather, Mathias is offered in Slate Green and Off-White fabric for buyers furnishing a home study rather than a corporate office. The chair is the one most buyers will keep through a job change, a move or a renovation, which is the argument for choosing it first and building the rest of the room around it.









Marcel: high-back support for everyday office use

Marcel is the full high-back option for buyers who want the executive profile without the maintenance schedule of genuine leather. The silhouette is complete - high back, fixed integrated headrest, curved wood back panel, upholstery carried through the arms - and the upholstery is a quality faux leather chosen for daily handling: soft to the touch, easy to wipe down, and free of the conditioning routine that Napa leather asks for.

The adjustments are aimed at a working day rather than a showroom. Seat height adjustment and 360° swivel handle desk work and movement around a workstation. The back reclines from 95° to 115° and can be locked upright at 95°, so the chair holds a focused posture for desk work and releases into a lean-back between tasks.









Mason: low-back, open sightlines for meetings and reception

Mason takes the family into the seats around the desk rather than behind it. The back is low and there is no headrest, so the chair reaches roughly shoulder height and leaves the sightline across a room intact - a practical difference in open offices, small meeting rooms and reception areas where a row of high backs would block the space.

Its armrests also mark it out. Where other chairs in the family use wood-panel armrests, Mason uses an electroplated metal frame with upholstered support, so metal, faux leather and wood meet on one chair. The seat is wide and thickly padded, and the recline matches Marcel at 95°–115° with the same 95° upright lock. Placed beside a Mathias or a Marcel, the height difference creates a natural hierarchy between the primary seat and the guest seats while the shared wood detailing keeps the arrangement consistent.









Matteo: a lounge recliner for the hours after work

Matteo is the family's departure in purpose, not in language. It is a lounge chair and ottoman built on the same bentwood construction, with Napa leather across the body-contact areas and a wraparound back, a generously padded seat and supportive armrests shaping a deeper, more open seating position than an office chair allows.

The range of motion is what sets it apart. The backrest adjusts through four positions between 130° and 160°, the headrest moves in both position and height to follow the angle of the lean, and the matching ottoman extends support from the back through to the legs. The chair swivels on an aluminum alloy base, carries a 660 lb capacity and is recommended for users from 5'5" to 6'5". None of this replaces a desk chair; it gives the reading corner, the living room or the end of a home office a seat built for staying in rather than sitting up.









High-back, low-back, lounge: how the four models differ

The four models separate cleanly on five points, and buyers can usually settle the choice with the first two.

Fit. Mathias is the only model offered in three sizes, with Standard, XL and Pro covering users from 5'3" to 6'6" and capacities from 330 lb to 400 lb. Marcel and Mason are single-size chairs; Mason's lower, narrower profile suits smaller builds and tighter floor plans, and both are worth checking against stated dimensions before ordering. Matteo is recommended for 5'5" to 6'5".

Upholstery and upkeep. Mathias and Matteo use Napa leather on primary touch surfaces, which rewards occasional conditioning and develops a patina over time. Marcel and Mason use faux leather, which wipes clean and needs no conditioning - the reason both are often specified for shared and client-facing rooms where several people use the same chair.

Recline range. Marcel and Mason run 95°–115° with a 95° upright lock, sized for working postures. Mathias Standard and XL run 101°–113°, and Mathias Pro extends to 97°–123°. Matteo runs 130°–160° across four positions, which is a lounging range rather than a working one.

Sightlines and room type. High backs suit private offices, closed studies and any seat where the chair is part of the room's composition. Low backs suit open offices, meeting rooms, reception and consultation areas, where seeing across the space matters more than the chair's own profile.

Mixing. Because panel curvature, veneer tone and upholstery pairing are shared, chairs from different models can be combined in one room without matching. A high-back at the desk and low-backs at the guest seats is the most common arrangement; adding a Matteo in a corner completes the room without introducing a second design vocabulary.

A family, not four separate chairs

The value of the expansion is not the number of models. It is that a buyer furnishing one room - or one floor - can now choose seating by how each seat is used: the chair behind the desk, the chairs for visitors, the chair for the end of the day. The wood panel, the veneer tone and the upholstery pairing hold those choices together, so a room assembled from four different models still reads as a single decision.

That is also where the collection sits within Eureka Ergonomic's approach to attainable luxury: design that carries a signature, materials that can be seen and felt, and adjustments that are used rather than listed. The Mathias family takes that approach across the whole room instead of a single chair.

Specifications and finish options for the Mathias seating collection for office and lounge are listed on the Eureka Ergonomic site. The wood-forming process behind the collection is described in the design notes on its curved-wood construction.

About Eureka Ergonomic - MAKE LIFE BETTER

At Eureka Ergonomic, we believe furniture should fit the way people live.

Great furniture is about more than how it looks. It's about how it feels, how it functions, and how naturally it becomes part of everyday life. That's what guides our approach to design.

From the home office to the living room, dining room, and bedroom, we create furniture that brings together comfort, functionality, and distinctive design. Whether it's a desk that adapts to your workday or a sofa that brings people together, every piece is made with real life in mind.

With our in-house design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities, we bring ideas to life with close attention to materials, craftsmanship, and detail. We also extend our expertise beyond the home through Eureka Business, furnishing workplaces, hospitality environments, and commercial spaces.

Our name, Eureka, means "I found it." For us, it's that moment when a piece feels just right, a space comes together, and everyday life feels a little better.

That's what it means to MAKE LIFE BETTER.

CONTACT: Ryan Hu,...